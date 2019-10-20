Multimedia 20.10.2019 04:46 pm

Wildlife photography at its best

The natural world in pictures

The Natural History Museum has announced the winners of its Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards. Now in its fifth year, the competition showcases the world’s best nature photography attracting over 48 000 entries from professionals and amateurs across 100 countries.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London.

All pictures courtesy of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year

 

