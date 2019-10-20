48 hours in pictures, 20 October 2019

5/14

Members of a Syrian family use a motorcycle to flee the countryside of the northeastern Syrian town of Ras al-Ain on the Turkish border, toward the west to the town of Tal Tamr on October 19, 2019. The smoke behind them is from burning tyres used to impede visibility from warplanes. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired off a fresh warning today to “crush” Kurdish forces as both sides traded accusations of violating a US-brokered truce deal in northeastern Syria. Picture: Delil SOULEIMAN / AFP