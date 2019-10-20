48 hours in pictures, 20 October 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
South Africa’s scrum-half Faf de Klerk (R) scores a try during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between Japan and South Africa at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on October 20, 2019. Picture: Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP
Demonstrators hold placards and EU and Union flags as they take part in a march by the People’s Vote organisation in central London on October 19, 2019, calling for a final say in a second referendum on Brexit. Thousands of people march to parliament calling for a “People’s Vote”, with an option to reverse Brexit as MPs hold a debate on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal. Picture: Niklas HALLE’N / AFP
Ireland’s Cathal Daniels on Harieko DHI falls during the Cross Country event “Mondial du Lion-d’Angers”, a World Championship complete Horse Riding competition reserved for young horses aged 6 or 7, on October 19, 2019 in Le Lion d’Angers, near Angers, western France. Picture: JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP
Thiroshnee Moodley lights up colourful clay lamps in preparation to celebrate Diwali during the two day Diwali (Festival of Lights) Hindu festival celebrations at the old Drive-Inn in Durban, on October 19, 2019. The two-day festival attracts over 100 000 visitors. The festival celebrations include, parading of floats, chariots, singing of devotional songs, dances, games, face painting, food stalls of vegetarian food, clothing, display of toys and jewellery. Young people also get the opportunity to showcase their cultural and spiritual talents. A billion Hindus worldwide will officially celebrate Diwali on 27 October 2019. Picture: Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP
Members of a Syrian family use a motorcycle to flee the countryside of the northeastern Syrian town of Ras al-Ain on the Turkish border, toward the west to the town of Tal Tamr on October 19, 2019. The smoke behind them is from burning tyres used to impede visibility from warplanes. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired off a fresh warning today to “crush” Kurdish forces as both sides traded accusations of violating a US-brokered truce deal in northeastern Syria. Picture: Delil SOULEIMAN / AFP
Repsol Honda Team rider Marc Marquez of Spain (R) leads Petronas Yamaha SRT rider Fabio Quartararo of France (L) during the MotoGP class Japanese Motorcyle Grand Prix at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit in Motegi, Tochigi prefecture on October 20, 2019. Picture: Toshifumi KITAMURA / AFP
Serbian army soldiers perform during a military parade at a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Belgrade from Nazi Germany, at Batajnica military airport near Belgrade, on October 19, 2019. Picture: Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP
Aerial view of a burnt metro station after protests in Santiago on October 19, 2019. Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced Saturday the suspension of the increase in the price of metro tickets which triggered violent protests. Picture: Javier TORRES / AFP
A row of illuminated bear puppets parade during a performance titled ‘The Bear’s Mouth’ by French circus group CIE Remue-Menage, at the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, 19 October 2019. The performance is part of the Voilah! French Festival which promotes French culture in Singapore. Picture: EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON
In this picture taken with a drone fog covers the ground on Szentendre Island near Pocsmegyer, northern Hungary, 19 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/Balazs Mohai
Desert safari vehicle drives along in Siwa Oasis, Egypt, 15 October 2019 (issued 19 October 2019). The Great Sand Sea, one of the largest in the world stretches for hundreds of kilometers and dunes can reach over a hundred meters high. Siwa Oasis lies in Egypt’s Western Desert, 800 kms from Cairo and close to the Libya border. Picture: EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI
A Lebanese woman joins protesters shouting anti-government slogans during a protest in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 19 October 2019. Hundreds of thousands of Lebanese families and youth from civil activists demonstrate in downtown Beirut condemning the proposed taxes that would go along with the 2020 budget, and shout slogan ‘The people want to bring down the government and parliament, and return the looted money’. Picture: EPA-EFE/NABIL MOUNZER
Caroline Green (front) and Michael Parsons (back) competing for USA, in action during the Free Dance event of the 2019 Skate America competition at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 19 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Orthodox Jews wearing a prayer shawl and carrying the ‘four species’ (the four plants that are mentioned in the Torah as being relevant to Sukkot) pray during a special prayer called ‘Hoshana Raba’, during the celebration of the seventh day of Sukkot, the Feast of the Tabernacles, in the Western Wall at the Old City of Jerusalem, 20 October 2019. The Sukkot feast commemorates the exodus of the Jews from Egypt 3,200 years ago. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
