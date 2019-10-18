24 hours in pictures, 18 October 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 A labourer walks on a ladder to climb on a ferry at a dockyard beside the Buriganga river in Dhaka on October 18, 2019. Picture: MUNIR UZ ZAMAN / AFP 2/12 A one-week-old flamingo and its mother are pictured at the Santa Fe Zoo in Medellin, Antioquia department, Colombia on October 17, 2019. Picture: JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP 3/12 Lebanese demonstrators burn tires during a protest against dire economic conditions, on October 18, 2019 in the northern port city of Tripoli. The Lebanese government faced calls to resign Thursday after thousands of furious demonstrators took to the streets across the country to protest dire economic conditions. Picture: Ibrahim CHALHOUB / AFP 4/12 Israelis sit by as a man poses while jumping into the pool of the natural water spring of Ein al-Faraah near the Palestinian village of Doura, west of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, during the Jewish religious holiday of Sukkot (Feast of the Tabernacles) on October 17, 2019. Picture: HAZEM BADER / AFP 5/12 Vietnamese women pose for photographs in front of a mural on a street in Hanoi on October 18, 2019. Picture: MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP 6/12 A man holds balloons as he crosses the Buriganga river on a boat in Dhaka on October 18, 2019. Picture: MUNIR UZ ZAMAN / AFP 7/12 Masked protesters hold up a light installation that reads “Free HK” as they take part in a human chain rally in Hong Kong’s Sha Tin district on October 18, 2019. Hong Kong has been battered by more than four months of sometimes violent unrest that have battered the economy, sparked by a now-shelved bill allowing extraditions to the mainland but have since morphed into a movement demanding greater democracy and police accountability. Picture: Philip FONG / AFP 8/12 Pro independence protesters arrive to Barcelona after walking from the towns of Vic (70km) and Berga (100km), on October 18, 2019, on the day that separatists have called a general strike and a mass rally. Catalan separatists burned barricades and clashed with police in Barcelona yesterday in a fourth night of violence triggered by Spain’s jailing of nine of their leaders over a failed independence bid while today they have blocked traffic on two routes connecting Spain and France, on the fifth day of protests, the transport ministry said Friday. Picture: Josep LAGO / AFP 9/12 The Greenpeace vessel Arctic Sunrise arrives from Senegal to Cape Town, South Africa, 16 October 2019. The Arctic Sunrise will be docked at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town from 17-20 October for a series of educational and information engagements to provide a platform for deeper dialogue and understanding of climate and ocean issues as well as open days to the public on 19 and 20 October. The ship will then embark on a three week voyage to Sea mount Vema. The expedition aims to document the threatened biodiversity there and to recover the abandoned fishing gears that threatens it. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA 10/12 Farmer inspect maize cobs at an irrigation scheme in Insukamini, near Gweru, Zimbabwe, 17 October 2019 (issued 18 October 2019). World Food Day, which is a day dedicated to tackling global hunger, was commemorated in Zimbabwe on 17 October 2019. Hunger is on the rise in Zimbabwe after the nation did not receive enough rainfall in the past wet season. According to the World Food Programme (WFP) 5.5 million people will be food insecure in the coming six months. Picture: EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI 11/12 Harry Potter fans pose for a photograph at the Harry Potter Concept store in Melbourne, Australia, 18 October 2019. Warner Brothers has teamed up with Myer to unveil the country’s largest Harry Potter concept shop. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS 12/12 Italian Moto2 rider Marco Bezzecchi of Red Bull KTM Tech 3 Team falls during a free practice session for MotoGP Motorcycling Grand Prix of Japan at Twin Ring Motegi in Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, Japan, 18 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/TORU HANAI

