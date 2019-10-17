24 hours in pictures, 17 October 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/11 Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes (L) and former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (R) attend the pesentation of the Road Safety World Series T20 cricket tournament in Mumbai, India, 17 October 2019. The tournament is scheduled to be held in India from 02 February until 16 February 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI 2/11 Aerial view of the Guinness World Record of the largest “patacon” – fried flattened pieces of green plantains – in Ipeti Embera, Chepo Distric, Panama, on October 16, 2019. The Embera indigenous community of Panama managed to cook the largest patacon in the world, which entered the Guinness World Records. Picture: Luis ACOSTA / AFP 3/11 This picture taken on October 16, 2019, shows the artwork ‘Journey’ by Turkish art studio Nohlab during the Immersive Art Festival premiere at the Atelier des Lumieres in Paris. Picture: FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP 4/11 EU and Union flags flutter in the breeze in front of the Victoria Tower, part of the Palace of Westminster in central London on October 17, 2019. Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union on Thursday reached a provisional agreement that might just see Britain leave the European Union by the October 31 deadline. Picture: Tolga AKMEN / AFP 5/11 This picture taken on October 17, 2019 from the Turkish side of the border with Syria in the Ceylanpinar district city of Sanliurfa shows smoke and fire rising from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain during the Turkish offensive against Kurdish groups in northeastern Syria. Turkish troops and their Syrian proxies gained ground today in Ras al-Ain, a key border town where Kurdish fighters had been putting up stiff resistance, a war monitor said, as Kurdish authorities in northeastern Syria accused Turkey of resorting to banned weapons such as napalm and white phosphorus munitions. Picture: Ozan KOSE / AFP 6/11 A Rockhopper penguin is seen at Kidney Island, north of Stanley in the Falkland Islands (Malvinas), a British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic Ocean, on October 9, 2019. The Falklands has an incredibly rich biodiversity including more than 25 species of whales and dolphins, but it is the guaranteed ability to get up close and personal with penguins that makes it such an enticing destination. There are five penguin species in the archipelago — King, Rockhopper, Gentoo, Magellanic and Macaroni. Picture: AFP / Pablo PORCIUNCULA BRUNE 7/11 A model presents a creation by Angela Brito during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil on October 16, 2019. Picture: AFP / NELSON ALMEIDA 8/11 A girl cries during her father’s funeral organised by government opposition in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on October 16, 2019. The Haitian opposition on October 9 rejected President Jovenel Moise’s appeal for dialogue, as the country’s main cities remained paralyzed after more than a month of often violent protests. Over the past year, Haiti has sunk deeper into political crisis as anti-corruption protests demanding Moise’s resignation roil the destitute Caribbean nation. Picture: AFP / CHANDAN KHANNA 9/11 Workers disassemble the skeleton of Peale’s Mastodon at the Hessian Landesmuseum before sending it to the USA on October 17, 2019 in Darmstadt, Germany. The skeleton was excavated by Charles Willson Peale in the Hudson River Valley in 1801. It quickly drew the attention of scientists in both America and Europe. It was significant that American President Thomas Jefferson considered the excavations a national affair. Alexander von Humbold visited it on his trip to America. For American patriots it also became a symbol of their new nation’s vitality. The skeleton, following the bankruptcy of the Philadelphia museum where it was displayed, was sold to European collectors, and eventually made its way to the Darmstadt museum. It is returning to the USA for the first time and will be exhibited on loan at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in early 2020. Picture: Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images 10/11 Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge plays cricket during a visit to the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, Pakistan, 17 October 2019. The royal couple is on an official five-day visit to Pakistan. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL 11/11 German actress Micaela Schaefer (L) and TV moderator Patricia Blanco take part in the opening of the Venus Erotic Trade Fair in Berlin, Germany, 17 October 2019. Venus Berlin is among the largest international erotic trade fairs, with more than 250 exhibitions from 40 countries and 30 000 visitors. Picture: EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

