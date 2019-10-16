SA choral showdown reaching high notes

Choirs from KZN lined up to compete in the Old Mutual National Choir Festival in the KZN Region in Durban on Sunday.

The impressive Choral showdown is renowned for the great spirit of partnership and bonding between various communities, audiences, participants, conductors and organisers. As South Africa’s biggest annual choral music festival it has been raising the standard for the last 42 years.

The Choir Festival prides itself on its rich heritage of cultivating all round talent encouraging positive futures for many. It has been a stepping stone for successful artists in Southern Africa.

The overall winners in the Standard Category was Joyful Sounds and in the Larger Category was Clermont Chorale.

