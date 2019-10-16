24 hours in pictures, 16 October 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
This undated picture released by Korean Central News Agency on October 16, 2019 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un riding a white horse amongst the first snow at Mouth Paektu. Picture: AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS
Shinkansen bullet trains sit lined up crusted in dirt after the area was flooded by Typhoon Hagibis and the water receded in Nagano on October 16, 2019. Rescuers in Japan worked around the clock on October 15 in an increasingly desperate search for survivors of a powerful weekend typhoon that killed more than 70 people and caused widespread destruction. Picture: AFP / JIJI PRESS
This aerial photo taken on October 14, 2019 shows a farmer seeding winter wheat with a grain drill in Liaocheng in China’s eastern Shandong province. Picture: AFP
A military band from Fiji performs during a preview of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Australia, 16 October 2019. The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is an annual series of performances by British, Commonwealth and international military bands. It is traditionally held outside the Edinburgh Castle in Edinburgh, Scotland. According to event organizers, over 14 nations will be represented at the event in Sydney, including Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Samoa and Vanuatu. The three-day event runs from 17 through to 19 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT
Guards of honour hold Latvian and Ukrainian flags as they walk away from the Riga Castle square in Riga, Latvia, on October 16, 2019, after a welcoming ceremony in honor of the President of Ukraine. Picture: AFP / Gints Ivuskans
An exterior view shows the porte-cochere at the Circus Circus Las Vegas on October 16, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. MGM Resorts International announced on Tuesday that it is selling the Las Vegas Strip property for USD 825 million to an affiliate of Treasure Island Hotel – Casino owner Phil Ruffin. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP
This aerial picture taken at sunrise on October 16, 2019 shows vineyards near the village of Wolxheim, eastern France. Picture: AFP / PATRICK HERTZOG
Farmers with their tractors take part in a demonstration against the nitrogen policy rules called by the Agriculture and Horticulture Organization (LTO) The Netherlands, at the Malieveld in The Hague, on October 16, 2019. Picture: AFP / ANP / Koen van Weel
Hungarian organic gardener Dominika Zaka puts bread dough into a basket at their place of residence, in a yurt in Szentes, Hungary, 16 October 2019. The young woman and her partner, Csaba Szabo bake leavened bread made of organic flours for themselves and their friends once a week. World Bread Day is celebrated on 16 October to commemorate the anniversary of the creation of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). Picture: EPA-EFE/Sandor Ujvari
Catalan pro-independence supporters walk along AP-7 highway as they attend a protest march from Girona to Barcelona against the Spanish Supreme Court’s sentences to pro-independence leaders, released last 14 October, in Catalonia, northeastern Spain, 16 October 2019. Some protest marches called ‘Marches for Freedom’ are running from the five Catalan cities of Girona, Vic, Berga, Tarrega and Tarragona to arrive to Barcelona next 18 October. Picture: EPA-EFE/David Borrat
A woman rides a bicycle past a painted wall at Chu Xa village of Gia Lam district in Hanoi, Vietnam, 16 October 2019. The village is known for growing vegetables and fruits for Hanoi and surrounding provinces and has recently become the first mural village in Hanoi with more than 20 colorful paintings featuring on the walls. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
Hungarian police officers perform the technique of life saving during a flash mob held on the occasion of the international World Restart A Heart Day in front of Keleti Railway Station, in Budapest, Hungary 16 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/Marton Monus
A worker fixes the glass window of the newly built Time City Complex in Yangon, Myanmar, 16 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING
A refugee child looks behind a bus window during a police operation to clear buildings squatted mostly by refugee families in the neighbourhood of Exarcheia, central Athens, Greece, 16 October 2019. The refugee families will be transported to refugee camps all over Greece. Picture: EPA-EFE/KOSTAS TSIRONIS
