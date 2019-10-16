24 hours in pictures, 16 October 2019

4/14

A military band from Fiji performs during a preview of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Australia, 16 October 2019. The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is an annual series of performances by British, Commonwealth and international military bands. It is traditionally held outside the Edinburgh Castle in Edinburgh, Scotland. According to event organizers, over 14 nations will be represented at the event in Sydney, including Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Samoa and Vanuatu. The three-day event runs from 17 through to 19 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT