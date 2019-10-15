24 hours in pictures, 15 October 2019

2/17

A picture taken on October 14, 2019 shows the sculpture “Life of the Pumpkin Recites, All About the Biggest Love for the People, 2019” by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, on the Place Vendome square in Paris, as part of the “FIAC Hors les Murs” event, ahead of the official opening of Europe’s biggest contemporary art market. The FIAC 2019 will take place in Paris from October 17 to October 20, 2019. Picture: AFP / FRANCOIS GUILLOT