24 hours in pictures, 15 October 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
1/17
This handout from the Krabi Pitakpracha Foundation taken on October 13, 2019 and received on October 15, 2019 shows members of the rescue foundation holding a four-metre long king cobra that was found in a sewer in Krabi. Rescuers pulled a fiesty four-metre long King Cobra from a sewer in southern Thailand after an hourlong operation, a rescue foundation said on October 15, calling it one of the largest ever captured there. Picture: AFP PHOTO / KRABI PITAKPRACHA
2/17
A picture taken on October 14, 2019 shows the sculpture “Life of the Pumpkin Recites, All About the Biggest Love for the People, 2019” by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, on the Place Vendome square in Paris, as part of the “FIAC Hors les Murs” event, ahead of the official opening of Europe’s biggest contemporary art market. The FIAC 2019 will take place in Paris from October 17 to October 20, 2019. Picture: AFP / FRANCOIS GUILLOT
3/17
Forty brand new cars are handed-over to the special patrol unit (SPU) of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) on October 15, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The new vehicles will help the JMPD officers in their efforts to combat crime in the greater city of Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla
4/17
Artist Mark Paul Deren aka ‘Madsteez’ poses in front of a mural that he created in celebration of ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ in East Williamsburg on October 14, 2019 in New York City. Picture: AFP / Angela Weiss
5/17
Government officials pay their respects in front of the monument of the late king Norodom Sihanouk during a ceremony commemorating the king’s seventh death anniversary in Phnom Penh on October 15, 2019. Picture: AFP / TANG CHHIN Sothy
6/17
Visitors sit in the “pearls” pool installation at The Bubble Tea Factory experience created by the El Masnou collective during a preview in Singapore on October 15, 2019. Picture: AFP / Roslan RAHMAN
7/17
US-South African actress Charlize Theron arrives for the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration in Beverly Hills, California, on October 14, 2019. Picture: AFP / VALERIE MACON
8/17
A model displays a creation by Philippine designer Jace Quiambao for the 2020 Spring/Summer collection at Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo on October 15, 2019. Picture: AFP / Farzaneh KHADEMIAN
9/17
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba spends some time with Johannesburg Roads Agency workers to promote a service delivery blitz, 15 October 2019. The blitz team was at various locations in Strydom Park and the Randburg area. It focused on cleaning, painting and the repairing of road infrastructure in the areas. Picture: Neil McCartney
10/17
A plane flies behind the Statue of Liberty as the sun sets on October 14, 2019 in New York City. Picture: AFP / Johannes EISELE
11/17
Activists and supporters of nationalist forces march in downtown Kiev on October 14, 2019. Thousands of Ukrainians marched in Kiev on October 14, 2019, decrying as “capitulation” a mooted pullback of troops fighting Moscow-backed separatists in the east and calling for victory in the five-year war. Picture: AFP / GENYA SAVILOV
12/17
Waste collectors transport plastic scrap for recycling in the suburbs of Hanoi on October 15, 2019. Picture: AFP / Nhac NGUYEN
13/17
A mannequin of Prime Minister Scott Morrison holding a lump of coal with hot air balloon with ‘Climate Emergency’ on it, during a protest in front of Parliament House on October 15, 2019 in Canberra, Australia. Protesters are demanding politicians declare a climate emergency. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images
14/17
Puppets of Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are displayed at the British satirical television puppet show Spitting Image stand during the annual MIPCOM television content market in Cannes, France, 14 October 2019. The media event runs from 14 to 17 October. Picture: EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
15/17
In a handout picture received from Greenpeace on October 14, 2019, Greenpeace activists hung banners saying, ‘Shell, clean up your mess!’ and ‘Stop Ocean Pollution’ in a peaceful protest against plans by the company to leave parts of old oil structures with 11,000 tons of oil in the North Sea. Greenpeace activists from the Netherlands, Germany and Denmark board two oil platforms in Shell’s Brent field in the North Sea, north of the Scottish mainland. Picture: AFP PHOTO / GREENPEACE GERMANY / MARTEN VAN DIJL
16/17
The Sacred Heart University marching band marches past St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Fifth Avenue during the 75th annual Columbus Day Parade in Midtown Manhattan on October 14, 2019 in New York City. Organized by the Columbus Citizens Foundation, the parade is billed as the world’s largest celebration of Italian-American heritage and culture. Picture: Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP
17/17
Cindy Tobeck of Olympia, Washington, stands on top of her 1,736 pound pumpkin during the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off on October 14, 2019 in Half Moon Bay, California. Leonardo Urena, a farmer from Napa, California, won the annual Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off with his 2,175 pumpkin. Urena won $7.00 per pound for a total of $15,225. Picture: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.