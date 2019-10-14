24 hours in pictures, 14 October 2019

15/16

A woman of the Mursi tribe without labial disc stands in front of her house in her village near Turmi, Ethiopia, 27 September 2019 (issued 14 October 2019). The Mursi (or Murzu) is a nomadic tribe of cattle ranchers located in southern Ethiopia in the lower Omo Valley, near the border with Sudan, whose population is estimated at more or less 7,000 people. Surrounded by mountains between the Omo and its tributary, the Mago, the homeland of Mursi is one of the most isolated regions of the country. The Mursi have their own language, also called Mursi. Few people know Amharic, the official language of Ethiopia, and their literacy level is very low. At the age of 15-16 the women cut their lower lip to insert a tray of clay. As time goes by, the hole will be widened more and more, sometimes reaching more than 12 cm in diameter. At most the labial disc is large, the more the woman will be considered beautiful. Despite the Ethiopian government’s concerns about this practice, women continue this ritual. The labial disk is considered as an ornament. The women remove it to eat and it is difficult to drink because once removed their lower lips hang heavily. The other custom is to scarify the skin to make tattoos without ink. In order to create a relief of these tattoos, they cover their sores with ashes, sand or earth so that the scars become infected and swell, which will be considered as beautiful. Each individual of the Mursi tribe is torn off two front teeth in order to continue to feed the tribesmen in case of serious illness. Picture: EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ