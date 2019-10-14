24 hours in pictures, 14 October 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Members of the South African Police Services (SAPS) sing and chant during a march against gender-based violence outside the Sunnyside Police station in Pretoria on October 14, 2019. The march led by the men in blue aims to raise awareness on the scourge of violence with a view of mobilising society to play an active role in assisting the police in detecting, preventing and fighting gender-based violence. Picture: AFP / Phill Magakoe
This picture taken on October 13, 2019 shows Balinese youths participating in a fire war ceremony, locally known as Siat Geni, at a temple in Tuban near Denpasar on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali. The Siat Geni ritual is held annually to encourage youths to be brave and refuse bad luck. Picture: AFP / SONNY TUMBELAKA
This handout picture taken on October 11, 2019 and released by International Animal Rescue shows an orangutan nicknamed Sifa being released into the forest in Ketapang, West Kalimantan. Sifa and her mother Mama Sifa were rescued from the recent massive forest fires in Indonesia that have caused a toxic haze to spread as far as Singapore and peninsular Malaysia seriously affecting endangered orangutans and their habitat. Picture: AFP PHOTO / International Animal Rescue
An indigenous man holds up a crucifix and a national flag as people celebrate outside the Casa de la Cultura in Quito on October 13, 2019 after Ecuador’s president and indigenous leaders reached an agreement to end violent protests. Ecuador’s president and indigenous leaders reached an agreement to end nearly two weeks of violent protests against austerity measures put in place to obtain a multi-billion-dollar loan from the IMF. President Lenin Moreno met with Jaime Vargas, the head of the indigenous umbrella grouping CONAIE, for four hours of talks in the capital Quito broadcast live on state television. Picture: AFP / Luis ROBAYO
Daniil Medvedev of Russia checks his rackets before his men’s singles finals match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai on October 13, 2019. Picture: AFP / NOEL CELIS
EFF members protest outside the Johannesburg magistrate’s court for the appearance of #FeesMustFall activist Kanya Cekeshe , 14 October 2019. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Boats sail past the ” Victory Lighthouse ” during the 51st Barcolana regatta in the Gulf of Trieste on October 13, 2019. With some 2000 vessels, The Barcolana has the most particpants of any sailing regatta in the world. Picture: AFP / Andreas SOLARO
An enthusiast dressed as a Zombie takes part in the Zombie Walk event on the Place de la Republique in Paris, on October 12, 2019. Picture: AFP / Martin BUREAU
Mourners attend a funeral, for Kurdish political leader Hevrin Khalaf and others including civilians and Kurdish fighters, in the northeastern Syrian Kurdish town of Derik, known as al-Malikiyah in Arabic, on October 13, 2019. Pro-Ankara fighters taking part in a Turkish offensive on Kurdish-held border towns in northeastern Syria “executed” at least nine civilians including a female politician on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Picture: AFP / Delil SOULEIMAN
A man walks past debris swept downstream along a flooded road from an overflowing Tamagawa river in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, in Kawasaki on October 13, 2019. Japan’s military scrambled October 13 to rescue people trapped by flooding in the aftermath of powerful Typhoon Hagibis, which killed at least four people, caused landslides and burst rivers. Picture: AFP / Odd ANDERSEN
The St Simon and Judas church sticks out of the morning mist as sun rises in Uttenweiler, southern Germany, on October 14, 2019. Picture: AFP / dpa / Thomas Warnack
A swan takes a walk through the Georgengarten park in Hanover, northern Germany, on October 14, 2019. Picture: AFP / dpa / Julian Stratenschulte
Queen Elizabeth II during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster on October 14, 2019 in London, England. The Queen’s speech is expected to announce plans to end the free movement of EU citizens to the UK after Brexit, new laws on crime, health and the environment. Picture: Leon Neal – WPA Pool/Getty Images
View of a Sony PlayStation logo outside the Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) US Headquarter in San Mateo, California, USA, 13 October 2019. Sony announced its next-generation console will be called PlayStation 5 (PS5) and will be launching around holiday season 2020. According to reports, the new PS5 will feature a solid-state drive (SSD) for faster load times and better performance, support for 8K Ultra HD visuals and a brand new power-saving mode. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
A woman of the Mursi tribe without labial disc stands in front of her house in her village near Turmi, Ethiopia, 27 September 2019 (issued 14 October 2019). The Mursi (or Murzu) is a nomadic tribe of cattle ranchers located in southern Ethiopia in the lower Omo Valley, near the border with Sudan, whose population is estimated at more or less 7,000 people. Surrounded by mountains between the Omo and its tributary, the Mago, the homeland of Mursi is one of the most isolated regions of the country. The Mursi have their own language, also called Mursi. Few people know Amharic, the official language of Ethiopia, and their literacy level is very low. At the age of 15-16 the women cut their lower lip to insert a tray of clay. As time goes by, the hole will be widened more and more, sometimes reaching more than 12 cm in diameter. At most the labial disc is large, the more the woman will be considered beautiful. Despite the Ethiopian government’s concerns about this practice, women continue this ritual. The labial disk is considered as an ornament. The women remove it to eat and it is difficult to drink because once removed their lower lips hang heavily. The other custom is to scarify the skin to make tattoos without ink. In order to create a relief of these tattoos, they cover their sores with ashes, sand or earth so that the scars become infected and swell, which will be considered as beautiful. Each individual of the Mursi tribe is torn off two front teeth in order to continue to feed the tribesmen in case of serious illness. Picture: EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
Sikh men display their skills at Gatka, a form of Sikh martial art during a religious procession on the eve of the 485th birth anniversary of the fourth Guru or the master of the Sikhs Sri Guru Ramdas Ji in Amritsar, India, 14 October 2019. Sri Guru Ramdas Ji also established the city of Amritsar. The birth anniversary of the fourth Sikh Guru is one of the major religious events for Sikh community, especially for the people of Amritsar. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH
