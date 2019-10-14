Multimedia 14.10.2019 04:10 pm

24 hours in pictures, 14 October 2019

News in pictures

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Rock Of Ages rocks Joburg 10.10.2019
24 hours in pictures, 9 October 2019 9.10.2019
24 hours in pictures, 8 October 2019 8.10.2019