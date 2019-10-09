24 hours in pictures, 9 October 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
1/15
Members of The Academic and Professional Staff Association (APSA) can be seen marching in protest against unfair labour practices near the 1 Military Hospital in Tshwane, 9 October 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
2/15
An abandoned aircraft is seen in the suburbs of Bangkok on October 9, 2019. The area, known as the “airplane graveyard”, has become a tourist attraction in the Thai capital. Picture: Mladen ANTONOV / AFP
3/15
Demonstrators clash with riot police near the national assembly in Quito on October 8, 2019 following days of protests against the sharp rise in fuel prices sparked by authorities’ decision to scrap subsidies. Thousands of demonstrators converged on the Ecuadoran capital Quito on Tuesday as intensifying protests against soaring fuel prices slashed oil output by a third and forced under-fire President Lenin Moreno to vacate his government headquarters. Picture: Martin BERNETTI / AFP
4/15
Penguin Crescent, a vandalised street in a Centurion suburb, where a resident spray painted a warning on a road where drivers often speed reading: “This is a 60km zone, drive slower asshole or #NameShameTame”, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
5/15
Children play with pebbles on the beach of the French riviera city of Nice, on October 8, 2019. Picture: VALERY HACHE / AFP
6/15
A handout photo made available 09 October 2019 by Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico (CNSAS) showing a small plane left dangling upside down after getting entangled in ski lift cables in the Italian Alps. Dramatic pictures were released by Italian mountain rescuers following the crash in Prato Valentino 06 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/CNSAS
7/15
French skipper Sebastien Simon and Vincent Riou sail their Arkea Paprec Imoca monohull, on October 9, 2019 off the coasts of Port-la-Foret, western France, during a training session ahead of the Transat Jacques Vabre, a two-handed sailing race from Le Havre to Salvador do Bahia in Brazil. Picture: LOIC VENANCE / AFP
8/15
A hucul herd is seen in the Aggtelek National Park near Josvafo, Hungary, 08 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/Peter Komka
9/15
A Syrian Kurdish woman flashes the v-sign during a demonstration against Turkish threats in Ras al-Ain town in Syria’s Hasakeh province near the Turkish border on October 9, 2019. Syrian Kurds called on Damascus ally Moscow to facilitate “dialogue” with the regime, following threats of a Turkish invasion of northeastern Syria. Picture: AFP / Delil SOULEIMAN
10/15
Police guard a crime scene near a Synagogue after a shooting in Halle, Germany, 09 October 2019. According to the police two people were killed in shootings in front of a Synagogue and a Kebab shop in the Paulus district of Halle in the East German federal state of Saxony-Anhalt. Police stated a suspect is already in arrest. Media report the mayor of Halle speaks of an amok situation. Picture: EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
11/15
A worker washes and prepares used carpets to put on the market at a workshop, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 09 October 2019. Reports state that carpets from Pakistan, are very popular and the increasing demand all over the world for these rugs and carpets has stimulated a lively interest in this time-honored craft. Picture: EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB
12/15
A man rides an aqua bike next to leisure vessels displayed at the Barcelona Boat Show, Spain, 09 October 2019. Some 290 exhibitors are presenting more than 700 vessels from 09 to 13 October. Picture: EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia
13/15
A man rides his bicycle on a car-free highway in Jerusalem on October 9, 2019, as Israelis mark the solemn Jewish fast of Yom Kippur and abstain from driving. Yom Kippur, also known as the Day of Atonement, is one of the most important holidays of the Jewish year, during which Israelis observe a period of a 25-hour fasting, reflection and prayers. Picture: AFP / MENAHEM KAHANA
14/15
A Kashmiri man stands near parked shikaras (boats) in world famous Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 09 October 2019. The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to lift from October 10 its earlier security advisory asking tourists to leave Kashmir. The security advisory was issued on 02 August, three days Indian government moved a resolution in the parliament removing the special constitutional status granted to the Kashmir region. Kashmir has been a matter of dispute since 1947 when India and Pakistan won their freedom from British rule as both countries claim Kashmir in full, but administer separate portions of the region. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
15/15
Kenyan activists shout slogans during a protest over the alarming rate of unemployment in the country dubbed The Unemployed March in Nairobi, Kenya, 09 October 2019. The activists blamed the government for politicization of unemployment and corruption that takes away resources meant for youth development. According to a World Bank report released last year shows that Kenya leads the region in youth unemployment at 17.3 per cent. The group of activists have vowed to rally all the youth every Wednesday into processions dubbed The Unemployed People’s March, until the government hears their cry and create more jobs for the youths in the country. The protesters were later teargassed by police. Picture: EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu
