24 hours in pictures, 9 October 2019

Kenyan activists shout slogans during a protest over the alarming rate of unemployment in the country dubbed The Unemployed March in Nairobi, Kenya, 09 October 2019. The activists blamed the government for politicization of unemployment and corruption that takes away resources meant for youth development. According to a World Bank report released last year shows that Kenya leads the region in youth unemployment at 17.3 per cent. The group of activists have vowed to rally all the youth every Wednesday into processions dubbed The Unemployed People’s March, until the government hears their cry and create more jobs for the youths in the country. The protesters were later teargassed by police. Picture: EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu