24 hours in pictures, 8 October 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/11 In this file photo taken on September 15, 2016 a monk parakeet (Myiopsitta monachus) also known as the quaker parrot or Argentine parakeet flies at the Atenas park of Madrid, on September 15, 2016. The Spanish capital city of Madrid announced on October 7, 2019 a drastic “reduction” of the monk parakeets whose expansion “threatens” the ecosystem and the local residents’ safety according to a statement from the city hall. Picture: AFP / GERARD JULIEN 2/11 Aerial view of taxi drivers protesting against the private taxi company Uber and others Apps for alleged unfair competition at the Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City on October 07, 2019. Picture: AFP / ALFREDO ESTRELLA 3/11 Firefighters stand on ladders spraying liquid from hoses as they attempt to control a factory fire in Villeurbanne, central-eastern France on October 8, 2019. A large plume of black smoke rose from the town of Villeurbanne, where a “major fire” is underway on an industrial wasteland converted into a start-up incubator, it was reported from many local sources. Some 5,000 m2 of offices were still in flames around 9:00 am in the 10,000 m2 building, which is not a Seveso classified sensitive site, the prefecture told AFP. Picture: ROMAIN LAFABREGUE / AFP 4/11 US singer Cher performs on stage during her concert at “Stadthalle” in Vienna, Austria, on October 7, 2019. Picture: AFP / APA / GEORG HOCHMUTH 5/11 Koke Coulibaly, descendant of the king Bitun Coulibaly and chief of the village Ségoukoro, poses in his court on September 29, 2019. With a rich past and the presence of dozens of ethnic groups, the heart of several empires that ruled the sub-region for hundreds of years, Mali has built itself on its history with Timbuktu, the city with 333 holy crossroads of Saharan trade and the great mosque of Djenné, symbol of Sahelo-Sudanese architecture. Picture: AFP / MICHELE CATTANI 6/11 A young Nepalese Hindu devotee sits with oil lamps on his shoulders as an offering to the Hindu goddess Durga during the Dashain festival celebration at the Baramahini Temple in Bhaktapur, Nepal, 08 October 2019. During Dashain, Nepalese Hindu devotees worship Durga, the Hindu goddess of power and prosperity, offering animal sacrifices. The Hindu festival celebrates the victory of gods over demons and the victory of good over evil. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA 7/11 Cattle is being auctioned off at the Roma saleyards in Roma, Queensland, Australia, 08 October 2019. Roma marked on 07 October 2019 the 50th anniversary of the saleyards, the largest of its kind in the southern hemisphere. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAN PELED 8/11 Democratic Representative from California and Chairman of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Adam Schiff (L) walks down a staircase to the House SCIF in the US Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 08 October 2019. Gordon Sondland, the United States ambassador to the European Union, was directed not to speak to investigators of three House committees conducting an impeachment inquiry centered on US President Donald J. Trump, according to media reports. Picture: EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW 9/11 German police carry away an activist of the global environment movement Extinction Rebellion (XR) as they block the traffic junction ‘Grosser Stern’ around the victory column in Berlin, Germany, 08 October 2019. The global environmental movement Extinction Rebellion announced announced climate change protests and blockades that take place in the German capital starting 07 October. Picture: EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN 10/11 Bangladeshi rickshaw artist Sayed Ahmed Hossain holds a rickshaw painting in his small studio at Hosni Dalan in old Dhaka, Bangladesh, 05 October 2019 (issued on 08 October 2019). There are very few surviving rickshaw artists in Dhaka, a city that is flooded with the pedal-powered tri-cycles. Many are colorfully decorated from hood to spoke in different themes, ranging from rural scenes, images of celebrities, flaura and fauna and famous national and international symbols and monuments. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM 11/11 Visitors take pictures in front of Mona Lisa after it was returned at its place at the Louvre Museum in Paris on October 7, 2019. Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece, the “Mona Lisa,” returned to her usual spot in Paris’ Louvre Museum on October 7 following a two-month renovation for the gallery housing the world’s most famous painting. Picture: AFP / ERIC FEFERBERG

