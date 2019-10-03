Multimedia 3.10.2019 05:31 pm

Joburg Ballet’s Giselle sublime

Giselle, by Joburg Ballet, in pictures

Joburg Ballet’s sublime Giselle is a richly romantic story of a love and a tale of passion, betrayal and forgiveness showcasing South Africa’s finest dancers.

Sharing the title role with Joburg Ballet’s own stars will be French prima ballerina Anais Chalendard who will dance in three of the ten performances during the season.

Giselle’ will be staged by artistic director Iain MacDonald and ballet mistress Lauren Slade. Australian-based SA ballet luminary Dawn Weller will coach the dancers in the leading roles.

The show runs for 10 performances from Friday 4 to Sunday 13 October in association with the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
24 hours in pictures, 3 October 2019 3.10.2019
Residents rebuild after devastating shack fire 1.10.2019
24 hours in pictures, 1 October 2019 1.10.2019