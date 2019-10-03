24 hours in pictures, 3 October 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/13 This multi exposure picture shows Russia’s Artur Dalaloyan on the pommel horse during a training session for the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on October 2, 2019. The world championships will be running from October 4 until October 13, 2019. Picture: AFP / THOMAS KIENZLE 2/13 A devotee dressed as the Hindu deity Maha Kali performs during Navratri festival celebrations in Ajmer in Rajasthan state on October 3, 2019. Picture: AFP / Himanshu SHARMA 3/13 A photo of Czech singer Karel Gott is placed among candles in front of his house on October 02, 2019 in Prague. Czech pop singer Karel Gott, who was a particular favourite in neighbouring Germany where media once dubbed him the “Sinatra of the East”, died at 80, his family said on October 2, 2019. Picture: AFP / Michal CIZEK 4/13 A protester wearing a gas mask flashes the victory gesture during clashes between protesters and riot police amidst demonstrations against state corruption, failing public services, and unemployment in the Iraqi capital Baghdad’s central Tahrir Square on October 3, 2019. Iraqi security forces fired live rounds on October 3 to break up protests held for a third day in Baghdad despite an open-ended curfew in effect since dawn. The chaotic protests and ensuing clashes with riot police in Baghdad and several southern cities have left a dozen protesters and one police officer dead. Picture: AFP / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE 5/13 Artists work on effigies of the demon king Ravana ahead of the Hindu Dussehra festival celebrations in Jabalpur on October 3, 2019. Dussehra is a Hindu festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil. Picture: AFP / Uma Shankar MISHRA 6/13 Comrades Marathon 2019 winners Edward Mothibi and Gerda Steyn pose with the 2020 campaign poster during the launch of the 2020 Comrades Marathon in Rosebank, 2 October 2019. Entries for the 2020 Comrades that will take place on the 14 June 2020 open on the 28 October and the field has increased from 25 to 27 500 making it the largest single distance road race in South Africa. Picture: Neil McCartney 7/13 This picture taken on September 30, 2019 shows stuffed toys depicting Pepe the Frog, a character used by pro-democracy activists as a symbol of their struggle, placed on the pavement by the waterfront along Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong’s Tim Sha Tsui district. He may have become a far-right internet meme in the West, but Pepe the Frog’s image is being rehabilitated in Hong Kong where democracy protesters have embraced him as an irreverent symbol of their resistance. Picture: AFP / Mohd RASFAN 8/13 Dancers from the Tareikura Academy dance on stage during The Power Of Inclusion Summit 2019 at Aotea Centre on October 03, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand. The Power of Inclusion is a global summit where international and local voices share their stories, experiences and expertise to generate momentum for a future where representation and inclusion are the new screen industry standards. The Power of Inclusion summit is hosted by New Zealand Film Commission and Women in Film and Television International, with support from The Walt Disney Studios. Picture: Michael Bradley/Getty Images 9/13 Zenit’s supporters hold a giant banner before the UEFA Champions League Group G football match between FC Zenit and Benfica at the Krestovsky stadium in Saint Petersburg on October 2, 2019. Picture: AFP / Dimitar DILKOFF 10/13 Members of the indigenous Xikrin ethnic group dance during a celebration in the hamlet of Mrotidjam, in the indigenous reserve of Trincheira do Bacaja, state of Para, northern Brazil, 20 September 2019 (issued on 03 October 2019). Generations of Xikrin have fought the growing deforestation in the region. An area the size of over 1,300 soccer pitches have been destroyed in the first seven months of 2019, a 155 percent increase on 2019, according to the Brazilian Naitonal Institute for Space Research (INPE). Picture: EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra 11/13 Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari (L) and South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa shake hands following their opening remarks during his official state visit at Union Buildings in Pretoria, on October 3, 2019. Recent xenophobic attacks threaten to dominate Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s three-day official visit to South Africa and the presidency in Abuja has said he would use the state visit to discuss the “welfare of Nigerians”. Picture: AFP / Phill Magakoe 12/13 Visitors pose with Pokemon character Pikachu during the opening day of the Pokemon Go Safari Zone at the New Taipei Metropolitan Park in New Taipei City on October 3, 2019. Picture: AFP / Daniel Shih 13/13 A handout picture provided by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) shows Virgin Orbit ‘Cosmic Girl’ launch aircraft flying in formation alongside the Red Arrows Hawk jets in Long Beach, California, USA, 02 October 2019 (issued 03 October 2019). The Royal Air Force (RAF) and Virgin Orbit have selected the RAF pilot to be seconded to the company’s ground-breaking small satellite launch programme. Picture: EPA-EFE/Cpl Adam Fletcher/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

