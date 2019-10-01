Residents rebuild after devastating shack fire

Over 900 people were left homeless when a fire destroyed nearly 200 shacks in the Pomona informal settlement in Kempton Park, northeast of Johannesburg CBD, on Monday night.

According to Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson Aaron Mafunda, no deaths have been reported, despite the extent of the blaze.

The fire broke out at around 7pm and was extinguished shortly after midnight.

