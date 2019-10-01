24 hours in pictures, 1 October 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from around the world.

1/12 US actor Renee Zellweger poses under an umbrella on the red carpet upon arrival for the European premiere of the film “Judy” in London on September 30, 2019. Picture: Tolga AKMEN / AFP 2/12 Riot police fire projectiles against protesters in the Sha Tin district of Hong Kong on October 1, 2019, as violent demonstrations take place in the streets of the city on the National Day holiday to mark the 70th anniversary of communist China’s founding. Strife-torn Hong Kong on October 1 marked the 70th anniversary of communist China’s founding with defiant “Day of Grief” protests and fresh clashes with police as pro-democracy activists ignored a ban and took to the streets across the city. Picture: ISAAC LAWRENCE / AFP 3/12 Indian school children dressed up as Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi attend a peace rally (Shanti March) on the eve of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in Bhopal, India, 01 October 2019. Indian commemorates the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. Picture: EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA 4/12 Uganda’s Halimah Nakaayi celebrates after winning in the Women’s 800m final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on September 30, 2019. Picture: Jewel SAMAD / AFP 5/12 Farmers block the A28 Highway with their tractors between Hoogeveen and Meppel in The Netherlands, 01 October 2019. The farmers joined a national protest in The Hague. The demonstrators believe that the agricultural sector has too many social problems on its plate, from phosphate and nitrogen reduction to climate policy and animal welfare. Picture: EPA-EFE/Vincent Jannink 6/12 Norway’s Karsten Warholm celebrates after winning in the Men’s 400m Hurdles final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on September 30, 2019. Picture: Antonin THUILLIER / AFP 7/12 A rescue team in a boat work at the site of a collapsed bridge in Nanfangao harbour in Suao township on October 1, 2019. The bridge collapsed in northeastern Taiwan on October 1 injuring at least 14 people as it smashed down onto fishing vessels moored underneath and sent a petrol tanker plummeting into the water. Picture: Sam YEH / AFP 8/12 This undated handout picture taken by Richard Coleman and received on October 1, 2019 courtesy of the Australian Antarctic Division shows a “loose tooth” on the Amery Ice Shelf in eastern Antarctica. Picture: Richard COLEMAN / AUSTRALIAN ANTARCTIC DIVISION / AFP 9/12 Australia’s lock Rob Simmons takes part in a training session at the Arcs Urayasu Park in Urayasu on October 1, 2019, during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup. Picture: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP 10/12 This handout picture taken and received courtesy of local resident Chris Lagisa on October 1, 2019 shows an ash cloud erupting from the Papua New Guinea’s Mount Ulawun volcano. Papua New Guinea’s volatile Ulawun volcano erupted early on October 1, sending a column of red lava shooting up into the sky and forcing the evacuation of recently returned residents. Picture: CHRISTOPHER LAGISA / AFP 11/12 Chinese soldiers shout as they march in formation during a parade to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China at Tiananmen Square in 1949, on October 1, 2019 in Beijing, China. Picture: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 12/12 People at the Orange beach in Chalkidiki, Greece, 30 September 2019. According to weather forecasts, temperatures in Chalkidiki will be around 23 degrees Celsius during the week. Picture: EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

