Multimedia 1.10.2019 02:51 pm

24 hours in pictures, 1 October 2019

News in pictures

A selection of some of the best news photographs from around the world.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Joy of Jazz in pictures 30.9.2019
24 hours in pictures, 30 September 2019 30.9.2019
Highlights from Comic Con Africa 29.9.2019