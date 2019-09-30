Multimedia 30.9.2019 05:30 pm

Joy of Jazz in pictures

Joy of Jazz in pictures

Lincoln Center Orchestra's bass specialist Carlos Henriquez performs at Dinaledi Stage at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz 2019 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, 28 September 2019. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Africa’s premier jazz festival took place from 26 to 28 September, opening with the Jazz at Lincoln Centre Orchestra led by trumpeter Wynton Marsalis. The multiple Grammy Award-winner and his band shared the stage with Mzansi’s own ZAR Orchestra led by Marcus Wyatt. Weekend highlights included performances by Salim Washington, Etuk Ubong, Sipho Mabuse, Rahsaan Patterson, RJ Benjamin and Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

 

