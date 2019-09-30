Joy of Jazz in pictures

Africa’s premier jazz festival took place from 26 to 28 September, opening with the Jazz at Lincoln Centre Orchestra led by trumpeter Wynton Marsalis. The multiple Grammy Award-winner and his band shared the stage with Mzansi’s own ZAR Orchestra led by Marcus Wyatt. Weekend highlights included performances by Salim Washington, Etuk Ubong, Sipho Mabuse, Rahsaan Patterson, RJ Benjamin and Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

1/13 Ladysmith Black Mambazo performs at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz 2019 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, 28 September 2019. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 2/13 American jazz trumpeter Ryan Kisor performs with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Ochestra with Wynton Marsalis at Standard Bank Joy of Jazz 2019 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, 28 September 2019. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 3/13 Lincoln Centre Orchestra led by trumpeter Wynton Marsalis performs at Standard Bank Joy of Jazz 2019 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, 28 September 2019. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 4/13 Mozambican jazz saxophonist Moreira Chonguiça performs at Standard Bank Joy of Jazz 2019 at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, 28 September 2019. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 5/13 South African Afro-soul songstress Siphokazi performs at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz 2019 at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, 28 September 2019. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 6/13 American jazz clarinetist and tenor saxophonist Ken Peplowski performs at Standard Bank Joy of Jazz 2019 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, 28 September 2019. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 7/13 South African singer Sipho Hotstix Mabuse performs at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz 2019 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, 28 September 2019. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 8/13 Stimela frontman Sam Ndlovu performs with the band at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz 2019 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, 28 September 2019. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 9/13 Salim Washington performs at Diphala Stage, at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz 2019 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, 28 September 2019. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 10/13 South African jazz musician Nduduzo Makhathini performs at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz 2019 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, 28 September 2019. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 11/13 American singer and actor Rahsaan Patterson performs at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz 2019 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, 28 September 2019. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 12/13 Lincoln Center Orchestra’s bass specialist Carlos Henriquez performs at Dinaledi Stage at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz 2019 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, 28 September 2019. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 13/13 American rock, jazz, and session drummer LaFrae Olivia Sci performs with The Jazz Unity at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz 2019 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, 28 September 2019. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

