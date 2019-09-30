24 hours in pictures, 30 September 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from around the world.

1/10 Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton during the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at The Sochi Autodrom Circuit in Sochi on September 29, 2019. Picture: Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP 2/10 An anti-government protester uses an US president Donald Trump mask during a Global Anti Totalitarianism Rally in Hong Kong, China, 29 September 2019. Hong Kong has entered its fourth month of mass protests, originally triggered by a now suspended extradition bill to mainland China, that have turned into a wider pro-democracy movement. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL 3/10 A model presents a creation by Thom Browne during the Women’s Spring-Summer 2020 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show at the Ecole nationale superieure des Beaux-Arts in Paris, on September 29, 2019. Picture: FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP 4/10 A woman wearing a mask walks in front of a shop in Bangkok on September 30, 2019. Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered authorities immediately to activate prepared measures to mitigate the haze and pleaded with construction site operators and industries in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces to reduce their dust emissions. Picture: Mladen ANTONOV / AFP 5/10 A Sudanese demonstrator wearing the colours of his national flag on the face, makes the V for victory gesture in front Foreign Ministry in Khartoum during a rally on September 29, 2019, to demand the release of a Sudanese student arrested in Egypt. The Sudanese student was detained in Egypt in a crackdown on protests against President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, that broke out on September 21 after an exiled Egyptian businessman accused the president and the military of corruption. Picture: Ashraf SHAZLY / AFP 6/10 Fans ride on a zip line mounted in front of the Main Stage of the Rock in Rio festival at the Olympic Park, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 29, 2019. The week-long Rock in Rio festival started September 27, with international stars as headliners, over 700,000 spectators and social actions including the preservation of the Amazon. Picture: Mauro Pimentel / AFP 7/10 A man holds a boy during clashes with police outside the refugee camp of Moria on the Greek island of Lesbos, on September 29, 2019. At least one migrant died on September 29, 2019, after a fire broke out in Moria, the over-crowded refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece’s Health Ministry said. Police were firing tear gas to control crowds who started rioting after the fire ignited inside the camp, according to an AFP correspondent. Picture: ANGELOS TZORTZINIS / AFP 8/10 French President Emmanuel Macron stands in front of the flag-draped coffin of late French President Jacques Chirac during a military tribute at the Invalides (Hotel des Invalides) in Paris on September 30, 2019. Former French President Jacques Chirac died on September 26, 2019 at the age of 86. Picture: PHILIPPE WOJAZER / AFP 9/10 A woman reacts as faithful participate in the celebration of the day of San Miguel Arcangel, in front of the parish San Miguel, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 29 September 2019. Faithful from all over the country commemorate the day of St. Michael in which Catholic and santeria rites are mixed. Picture: EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria 10/10 Visitors walk through a field of cosmos on an islet in Yeoju, some 105km east of Seoul, South Korea, 30 September 2019, as autumn deepens in the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP

