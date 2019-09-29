Multimedia 29.9.2019 05:00 pm

Highlights from Comic Con Africa

Comic Con Africa in pictures

The 2019 Comic Con Africa was the second instalment of the popular full-on geek fest held at the Gallagher Convention Centre recently. Thousands of fan boys and girls flocked there with Wonder Woman whips, captain America’s shield, Star Wars Lightsabers and cosplay outfits that made other visitors feel like they had stepped right into their favourite animation, gaming or comic book universe. The four-day festival offered everything imaginable from gaming, merchandise, Lego pits, Nerf gun wars, international artists and even an opportunity to meet with Star Trek’s William Shatner in person. The international Comic Con convention is still very new to South Africa, but with the extremely large fanfare it managed to garner this year, it’s definitely going to be around for many years to come.

