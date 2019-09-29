Highlights from Comic Con Africa

The 2019 Comic Con Africa was the second instalment of the popular full-on geek fest held at the Gallagher Convention Centre recently. Thousands of fan boys and girls flocked there with Wonder Woman whips, captain America’s shield, Star Wars Lightsabers and cosplay outfits that made other visitors feel like they had stepped right into their favourite animation, gaming or comic book universe. The four-day festival offered everything imaginable from gaming, merchandise, Lego pits, Nerf gun wars, international artists and even an opportunity to meet with Star Trek’s William Shatner in person. The international Comic Con convention is still very new to South Africa, but with the extremely large fanfare it managed to garner this year, it’s definitely going to be around for many years to come.

1/13 Cosplayers dressed as Captain America and the Black Widow are seen at Comic Con Africa, 22 September 2019, Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand. Picture: Jacques Nelles 2/13 A cosplayer dressed as Spider-man is seen at Comic Con Africa, 22 September 2019, Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand. Picture: Jacques Nelles 3/13 A Mercedes AMG is seen at Comic Con Africa, 22 September 2019, Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand. Picture: Jacques Nelles 4/13 A cosplayer dressed as Youtube is seen at Comic Con Africa, 22 September 2019, Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand. Picture: Jacques Nelles 5/13 Cosplayers dressed as Sand People from the Star Wars series are seen at Comic Con Africa, 22 September 2019, Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand. Picture: Jacques Nelles 6/13 A Cosplayer dressed as the Mask is seen at Comic Con Africa, 22 September 2019, Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand. Picture: Jacques Nelles 7/13 Children play with lego in a giant lego pit at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand during the 2019 Comic Con Africa, 24 September 2019. Picture: Jacques Nelles 8/13 A giant lego Yoda can be seen at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand during the 2019 Comic Con Africa, 24 September 2019. Picture: Jacques Nelles 9/13 A giant lego Buzz Lightyear can be seen at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand during the 2019 Comic Con Africa, 24 September 2019. Picture: Jacques Nelles 10/13 Cosplayers at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand during the 2019 Comic Con Africa, 24 September 2019. Picture: Jacques Nelles 11/13 Cosplayers at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand during the 2019 Comic Con Africa, 24 September 2019. Picture: Jacques Nelles 12/13 Chloe Walter cosplaying as Iron Elsa at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand during the 2019 Comic Con Africa, 24 September 2019. Picture: Jacques Nelles 13/13 My little Ponies can be seen at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand during the 2019 Comic Con Africa, 24 September 2019. Picture: Jacques Nelles

