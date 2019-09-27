24 hours in pictures, 27 September 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from around the world.

1/10 Israeli environmental activists of the Extinction Rebellion Red Rebel Brigade take part in a global climate change protest march called Climatic Emergency in Tel Aviv, Israel, 27 September 2019. Israel’s Climate Movement calls on the world’s governments to take action, declare a climate emergency and act accordingly. The demonstration is part of a global climate protest strike. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN 2/10 A Colombian riot policeman is seen surrounded by tear gas during clashes with University students in Bogota on September 26, 2019. An explosion on Wednesday at a public university in Bogota left five wounded in the framework of clashes between police and students, Mayor Enrique Penalosa said. Picture: Juan BARRETO / AFP 3/10 Female seal “Lotte” swims in a pool of her enclosure at the zoo in Rostock, northeastern Germany, on September 27, 2019. Picture: Bernd WUESTNECK / DPA / AFP 4/10 A model presents a creation during the Women Spring/Summer 2020 collection by French designer Olivier Roustaing for Balmain fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 27 September 2019. The presentation of the Women’s collections runs from 23 September to 01 October. Picture: EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON 5/10 A handout photo made available by the HALO Trust shows Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visiting the minefield in Dirico, Angola on September 27, 2019. Britain’s Prince Harry on September 27, 2019 walked through a cleared minefield in Angola, tracing his late mother’s footsteps to draw attention to a country that remains plagued by land mines. Picture: The HALO Trust / AFP 6/10 Indonesian police use shields to protect from rocks thrown by student protesters rallying against divisive legal reforms, in front of a parliament building in Medan, North Sumatra, on September 27, 2019. A second Indonesian student protester died from injuries sustained during a wave of nationwide demonstrations against divisive legal reforms, including banning pre-marital sex and weakening the anti-graft agency, officials said. Picture: ALBERT IVAN DAMANIK / AFP 7/10 Spanish actress Penelope Cruz poses during a photocall of the film “Wasp Network”, few hours before receiving the Donostia Award for her career, during the 67th San Sebastian Film Festival, in the northern Spanish Basque city of San Sebastian on September 27, 2019. Picture: ANDER GILLENEA / AFP 8/10 Gallery assistants pose as British artist Banksy’s work “Devolved Parliament” is displayed at a photo-call at Sotheby’s auction house in London, Britain, 27 September 2019. The work will be sold during the Contemporary Art Evening Auction on October 13 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL 9/10 A Jacques Chirac’s portrait is displayed as people sign condolence registers at the Elysee Presidential Palace, following the death of former French president Jacques Chirac, in Paris, France, 27 September 2019. Chirac died peacefully surrounded by his family, aged 86. The former French president Jacques Chirac’s health was troubled ever since a 2005 stroke he suffered while still in office. He was head of state from 1995 to 2007, was twice president, twice prime minister and 18 years mayor of Paris. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON 10/10 A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2020 Ready to Wear collection for Issey Miyake label brand during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 27 September 2019. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2020 collections runs from 23 September to 1 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

