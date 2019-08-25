Here are all the Loeries Awards winners for 2019

In a glitzy event for the advertising, design, PR and marketing industry on Friday and Saturday night at the Durban International Convention Centre, the best of advertising and design was awarded at the 41st Loeries Awards, with both evenings hosted by Donovan Goliath.

On the first evening, Student, Out of Home, Print, Shared Value, Digital and Design categories were awarded. The second evening, hosted by DStv, included awards for Effective Creativity, Media Innovation, PR and Media Communication, Live, Service Design, Radio & Audio, Film and Integrated Campaigns.

Special awards included the Marketing Leadership and Innovation and Brand South Africa Young Creatives Awards on Friday night and the Hall of Fame induction on Saturday night.

296 Loeries were awarded across 14 categories including five Grands Prix, 32 Golds, 72 Silvers, 116 Bronzes, 18 Craft Golds and 53 Craft Certificates.

Mr @akaworldwide on the Loeries stage. First recording artist to address this crowd. pic.twitter.com/dNnvciwhQz — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) August 23, 2019

Around 2,500 entries were received, with 16%o f entries from outside South Africa. A total of 646 brands were represented by 281 agencies from 15 countries across Africa and the Middle East. The awards were judged by more than 140 regional and international industry leaders in their fields, including international Jury Presidents Nedal Ahmed, Tara McKenty, Ralf Heuel and Katja Thielen.

The 5 Grands Prix were awarded to:

In the Design category, the architecture project ‘KleineRijke’ by David Krynauw, South Africa

In Typography Design, Theatre Hours’ ‘Acting Identity’ by TBWA\Istanbul

In the Film category, TV & Cinema Commercials, Nando’s ‘Afro-tising’ by M&C Saatchi Abel, South Africa

In Internet & Mobile Audio Commercials, City Lodge Hotel Groups’ ‘The Real Cost’ by TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg, South Africa

In Live Activations, Philips & The Nelson Mandela Foundation’s ‘Mandela Centenary’ by Ogilvy Johannesburg, South Africa

Fahmeeda Cassim Surtee, CEO of DStv Media Sales, said: “The media landscape has changed. The way we view what we view and how we access content is also constantly evolving. It’s important that the advertising industry evolves at the same pace. We are invested in the Loeries because of this.

“We want to help support and grow an industry where creativity is nurtured, where good work is recognised, where talent is rewarded and where innovative ideas are amplified.”

The Marketing Leadership & Innovation Award was presented to Andrea Quaye, Vice President Marketing at Anheuser-Busch InBev.

“Two years ago, in the middle of the SABMiller and ABInBev combination, I set the challenge to our marketing team and agency partners to deliver socially relevant and creative work that would make our brands famous and most loved by consumers. Winning the 2019 Marketing Leadership and Innovation Award is recognition for an amazing group of marketing professionals at ABInBev Africa and our talented creative partners,” said a delighted Quaye.

Alistair King, Chief Creative Officer of the King James Group, was inducted into the Loeries Hall of Fame, an accolade that recognises individuals who have helped build the advertising industry into what it is today.

I might have cried a little in front of my industry tonight. I’m fine with that. Thank you all for the outpouring of love. https://t.co/4YWfTUR0M9 — alistair king (@ALsparkles) August 24, 2019

“It is worth noting that he is the first founder and head of an agency that remains 100 percent independent to be honoured in this way by the Loeries,” said Loeries CEO Andrew Human.

Incredibly proud of our @mcsaatichabel team bringing home a #GrandPrix at the ⁦@loeries⁩ for the second year in a row ❤️

What a dream & adventure this is as we head towards our 10th birthday in a few months.

Equally well done to our brilliant client ⁦@NandosSA⁩ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SYAVf6hKG5 — Mike Abel (@abelmike) August 25, 2019

“It’s a real privilege to be inducted into the Loeries Hall of Fame,” said King. “This is not just any old award to me. It’s 30 years of every award I’ve ever won crushed into one, so that makes it rather special.”

Simphiwe Mnguni, Graphic Designer at Sunshinegun, and Gregory Leigh Booysen, Art Director at King James, received the Brand South Africa Young Creatives Award, which recognises the creative performance of individuals aged 27 or younger. Each winner received a Gold Loerie and US$5,000.

In the Student category, 6 Gold and 1 Craft Gold Loeries were awarded, with students from North-West University winning 2 Golds, Vega 2 Golds, AAA School of Advertising 1 Gold, Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography 1 Gold, and the Open Window 1 Craft Gold.

A Bronze Loeries awarded to @OgilvyJoburg for a Shave to Remember under the OOH Ambient Category #Loeries2019 pic.twitter.com/nN6NrsMIbP — Ogilvy South Africa (@OgilvySA) August 23, 2019

In partnership with the UN Women’s Unstereotype Alliance thought and action platform, the 2019 Student Facebook Challenge was to create a powerful mobile-first Stories ad campaign for the United Nations’ HeForShe campaign to increase awareness and facilitate positive, visible change on gender equality. A Gold Loerie went to Vega School Johannesburg for ‘Know Her Name’ campaign (Roger Dos Santos Xavier, Tshegofatso Kwele and Cara Brauckmann). A further Bronze Loerie was awarded to Mandela University, Port Elizabeth, for ‘Changing the Conversation’ campaign (Sibuyiselwe Nhlangwini, Thembelihle Buthelezi and Mseki Ludwe Mkinase).

And the Agency of the Year Award for 2019 goes to Joe Public United Congratulations! #Loeries2019 #TellBetterStories — Loeries (@loeries) August 24, 2019

The awards were brought to a close on the Saturday evening with the announcements of the Agency and Regional Agency Group of the Year. The top three Agencies of the Year are: First – Joe Public United, Second – Ogilvy Johannesburg, and Third – TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg. The top three Regional Agency Groups of the Year are: First – TBWA\, Second – Ogilvy EMEA, and Third – Joe Public United.

The Loeries will release its full Official Rankings in October.

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

