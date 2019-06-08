The internet is mocking Trump again and these are the best jokes

US President Donald Trump is once again being laughed at by the internet, this time for his poorly worded tweet in which he seemed to be saying that the moon is a part of Mars.

For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon – We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2019

Social media wasted no time at all in beginning to deliver sick burn on Trump who just doesn’t seem to recognise the importance of carefully writing his tweets.

First up was the Washington Post who very subtly asked, “What is the moon?”

Fact Check: What is the moon? https://t.co/qmavnR0Y54 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 7, 2019

Others were less polite as they tore into Trump making others laugh in the meanwhile.

As JFK famously said, “We choose to go to the Moon not because it is easy, but because it is Mars" — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) June 7, 2019

Goodnight Mars (of which the moon is apart). — Travon Free (@Travon) June 7, 2019

Imagine right now it’s your job, your actual career, to type the words “Of course, the president knows the moon is not Mars” — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) June 7, 2019

