News 8.6.2019 11:33 am

The internet is mocking Trump again and these are the best jokes

Citizen reporter
AFP/File/Robyn Beck

AFP/File/Robyn Beck

The US president seems to believe the moon is a part of Mars

US President Donald Trump is once again being laughed at by the internet, this time for his poorly worded tweet in which he seemed to be saying that the moon is a part of Mars.

Social media wasted no time at all in beginning to deliver sick burn on Trump who just doesn’t seem to recognise the importance of carefully writing his tweets.

First up was the Washington Post who very subtly asked, “What is the moon?”

Others were less polite as they tore into Trump making others laugh in the meanwhile.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
World leaders mark 75 years since D-Day on Normandy’s beaches 6.6.2019
RocoMamas destroys McDonald’s in twar 4.6.2019
Trump denies his taped remark about ‘nasty’ Meghan Markle 2.6.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition