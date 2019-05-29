Jacob Zuma’s sister Velephi passes away

The Citizen has confirmed that one of former president Jacob Zuma’s little-known siblings, Velephi Zuma, passed away this week following a long illness.

Velephi is understood to have been in and out of hospital for nearly a decade, with one source telling The Citizen she’d been in a coma. However, family spokesperson Ray Zuma told The Citizen that wasn’t accurate, as she had been capable of hearing and responding to the family.

He was further willing to confirm that she was younger than Zuma, though he added that “I don’t even know how old Jacob Zuma is”.

Ray Zuma said the family would release a statement about the matter in due course and asked for the family to be given space to discuss it first.

