News 29.5.2019 02:04 pm

Jacob Zuma’s sister Velephi passes away

Charles Cilliers
May 20, 2019. Former South Africa President Jacob Zuma in the Pietermaritzburg High Court where he is hoping to avoid corruption charges. Picture : JACKIE Clausen / Pool

May 20, 2019. Former South Africa President Jacob Zuma in the Pietermaritzburg High Court where he is hoping to avoid corruption charges. Picture : JACKIE Clausen / Pool

The family will release an official statement about the death later.

The Citizen has confirmed that one of former president Jacob Zuma’s little-known siblings, Velephi Zuma, passed away this week following a long illness.

Velephi is understood to have been in and out of hospital for nearly a decade, with one source telling The Citizen she’d been in a coma. However, family spokesperson Ray Zuma told The Citizen that wasn’t accurate, as she had been capable of hearing and responding to the family.

He was further willing to confirm that she was younger than Zuma, though he added that “I don’t even know how old Jacob Zuma is”.

Ray Zuma said the family would release a statement about the matter in due course and asked for the family to be given space to discuss it first.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Zuma unwinds with a game of footsie and breakfast in bed 28.5.2019
Two dead, including schoolgirl, after Japan mass stabbing 28.5.2019
Seven dead in separate shootings in Khayelitsha, Nyanga 27.5.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition