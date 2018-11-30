 
menu
Eish! 30.11.2018 03:35 pm

EFF’s Gardee shades Steenhuisen as he celebrates another academic achievement

Citizen reporter
The leadership of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema take a selfie in the Great Hall of Wits University on 5 December 2017. The EFF members were there to celebrate the graduation of Mbuyiseni Ndlozi as a Doctor of Philosophy in Politics. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

The leadership of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema take a selfie in the Great Hall of Wits University on 5 December 2017. The EFF members were there to celebrate the graduation of Mbuyiseni Ndlozi as a Doctor of Philosophy in Politics. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

The EFF secretary-general says it is never too late for one to register and study towards a profession.

It seems as if the secretary general (SG) of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Godrich Gardee has bagged another qualification after “a hectic 11-month programme” with the University of South Africa (Unisa).

The red beret’s SG earlier this year graduated at the same institution with an LLB degree. He also holds a higher diploma in accounting and auditing.

On Friday, Gardee tweeted his laudable achievement of adding to his list of qualifications and took the opportunity to throw shade at Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip John Steenhuisen who, it was recently revealed, had a national senior certificate (matric) as his highest academic qualification.

The revelations about Steenhuisen’s lack of a post-matric qualification led to the Twitterati encouraging the DA chief whip to go back to school with the hashtag SteenhuisenGoToSchool, which featured on Gardee’s announcement on Friday.

Gardee tweeted: “#NeverLateToStudy @unisa & @LawSociety_SA have confirmed that the compulsory Practical Law Training Compliance Certificate has been duly completed…it is a hectic 11 months programme…. you too, you are not too late to register to study for a profession..#SteenhuisenGoToSchool.”

The EFF, when it comes to academic achievements, has in recent years gained praise with its president Julius Malema holding two degrees, his deputy Floyd Shivambu holding three, while the party’s spokesperson has a doctorate of philosophy in political studies.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
John Steenhuisen’s ‘matric certificate’ emerges 27.11.2018
Show us Steenhuisen’s matric results so we can laugh at him too – Twitter 26.11.2018
DA rallies behind Steenhuisen, Twitter digs up his past 25.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.