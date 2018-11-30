EFF’s Gardee shades Steenhuisen as he celebrates another academic achievement

It seems as if the secretary general (SG) of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Godrich Gardee has bagged another qualification after “a hectic 11-month programme” with the University of South Africa (Unisa).

The red beret’s SG earlier this year graduated at the same institution with an LLB degree. He also holds a higher diploma in accounting and auditing.

On Friday, Gardee tweeted his laudable achievement of adding to his list of qualifications and took the opportunity to throw shade at Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip John Steenhuisen who, it was recently revealed, had a national senior certificate (matric) as his highest academic qualification.

The revelations about Steenhuisen’s lack of a post-matric qualification led to the Twitterati encouraging the DA chief whip to go back to school with the hashtag SteenhuisenGoToSchool, which featured on Gardee’s announcement on Friday.

Gardee tweeted: “#NeverLateToStudy @unisa & @LawSociety_SA have confirmed that the compulsory Practical Law Training Compliance Certificate has been duly completed…it is a hectic 11 months programme…. you too, you are not too late to register to study for a profession..#SteenhuisenGoToSchool.”

#NeverLateToStudy @unisa & @LawSociety_SA have confirmed that the compulsory Practical Law Training Compliance Certificate has been duly completed…it is a hectic 11 months programme…. you too, you are not too late to register to study for a profession..#SteenhuisenGoToSchool pic.twitter.com/0TRKF43Cbd — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) November 30, 2018

The EFF, when it comes to academic achievements, has in recent years gained praise with its president Julius Malema holding two degrees, his deputy Floyd Shivambu holding three, while the party’s spokesperson has a doctorate of philosophy in political studies.

You inspire me Bra Gardee. Went back to varsity at 31 & have done 2 degrees so far. Life has changed tremendously.#SteenhuisenGoToSchool — Black Pimpernel (@Chief_Dotito) November 30, 2018

