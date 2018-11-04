NPA director embroiled in sex tape allegations

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has expressed its concern about the existence of an alleged sex tape featuring acting national director of public prosecutions Silas Ramaite with a female security guard.

City Press reports that the NPA fears the video, which was filmed last month, may be used to blackmail Ramaite.

Four senior NPA officials confirmed the existence of the video to the publication, adding that they believe another official may be behind the blackmail in an effort to coerce Ramaite to make changes in the body’s leadership structure.

Said official is reported to have told Ramaite that he is possession of footage that could put him in a compromising position.

The official, whose name is known to City Press rubbished the claims that he was behind the plot when contacted for comment. He did, however, admit to having knowledge about the existence of the video.

Factional politics within the body have also been listed as a possible motivation for the move.

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku told the publication that Ramaite cannot comment on the matter until he has seen the contents of the video.

“Although we do not condone having sex in the offices… the issue of how the cameras were placed in the office of the national acting director also raises serious concerns about the intentions of the person who installed them,” said another official close to Ramaite.

