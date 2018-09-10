EFF responds to Smokehouse Grill job losses

The EFF’s Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe branch and their Wits student command have come forward to slam the media following reports about the recent job losses at Joburg’s Smokehouse and Grill restaurant.

According to the branch, reports about the job losses which saw 29 staff members out of work seek to absolve Adam Catzavelos of his actions by placing the blame squarely on the EFF who staged a demonstration at the restaurant shortly after Catzavelos’ video was leaked and his shares in the business we revoked.

“As the branch, we engaged in a militant demonstration at Smokehouse to demand that Adams family take full responsibility for their son’s action whom through money acquired from the super exploitation of workers they’ve exiled in Europe,” read the statement.

ALSO READ: EFF lodge criminal case against ‘racist’ Adam Catzavelos

“As a branch, we requested a meeting with the management of Smokehouse which was scheduled for the 7 September 2018, the management agreed to this meeting however they did not honor the meeting nor did they provide explanations for not pitching. The management and owners of Smokehouse refuses to deal with racism but collaborate with white media to belittle racism and prioritize cheap dehumanizing jobs,” added the EFF in a statement.

The statement goes on to list a number of demands which the branch was ready to present to Smokehouse management which they are still willing to deliver if management agrees to reschedule the meeting and honor it.

Demands include Smokehouse providing sanitary towels to Wits students and students from colleges in the area and employing the current Smokehouse staff on a permanent basis with a minimum monthly wage of R4,500.00.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android