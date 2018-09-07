Social media reacts to Ernst Roets’ parliamentary tongue lashing

Afriforum’s deputy CEO Ernst Roets made his way to parliament on Thursday to make an oral submission before Parliament’s constitutional review committee on land expropriation and quickly drew the ire of many MPs with his assertions on the matter.
Roets stated that the idea of land being stolen from black South Africans was not based on fact, and even went so far as to call it the “biggest historic fallacy” of our time before adding that allowing expropriation without compensation to happen would trample on human rights.
The @afriforum CEO @ErnstRoets was steadfast in the face of it all. Standing his ground and that of #AfriForum & their beliefs. Via #SABCNews. Full Video on #LandExpropriation Debate from #Parliament on @SABCNewsOnline via https://t.co/OrVzWuGOfM pic.twitter.com/T3uSI27PtE
— Thabiso Sithole (@ThabisoSithole) September 6, 2018
In a video clip taken from the full footage of the proceedings, Roets can be heard telling the house that they are “drunk on ideology” of what he called the “obviously failing national democratic revolution.”
It was not long before MPs from all sides came raining down on Roets with verbal hellfire in response to his submission.
It was a Tough Day @ParliamentofRSA for @afriforum. Deputy CEO @ErnstRoets was given a mouthful by Parliamentarians. Via #SABCNews. pic.twitter.com/QWr2wEzn7L
— Thabiso Sithole (@ThabisoSithole) September 6, 2018
MPs such as the IFP’s Ink Elphas Buthelezi and ACDP’s Steve Swart called Roets all sorts of things from an embarrassment to arrogant.
Social media users revelled in the tongue lashing that Roets received and have widely shared clips from various MPs.
I am here, all day, for Ernst Roets being dragged from dizzy heights by EVERYONE.
You will learn. Msunu. https://t.co/ZJvQ6VG1lH
— Felicia Girl, Bye. ????????♀️* (@PearlPillay) September 7, 2018
Ernst Roets is getting dragged to the depths of hell by the Constitutional Review Committee ???????????? pic.twitter.com/jPUtsFrCku
— Oliver (@oliverbp_) September 6, 2018
They kicked ur ass yesterday at parliament boy… pic.twitter.com/LbnZipoIA8
— Pulze (@Trick_Daddy10) September 7, 2018
Rubbish tht u spoke in parliament and MP Swartz and others wasted no time on u.
— Mshiza (@Omphemetsr1) September 7, 2018
