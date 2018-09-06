Meet Jacob Zuma, the politics lecturer

Msholozi wears many hats and the latest to be added to his collection is that of politics lecturer after he delivered a two-hour lecture on a range of themes to a mix of political science students at the North West University’s Vaal Campus on Wednesday.

Although they were all political science students, the audience consisted of over 100 honours, masters and PhD students.

President Jacob Zuma delivered a lecture on contending positions on economic policy – and interpretations of democratic transition at North West University Nxamalala was a guest lecturer to 3rd Year, Masters and PHD Scholars studying Political Science. #JacobZuma ♥???????? pic.twitter.com/RyYPHKajDX — #OneMillionPadsCampaign (@MajavuThabiso) September 5, 2018

Zuma addressed a number of themes ranging from the political economy to the legacy of apartheid, reported The Daily Post.

His Excellency Pres Jacob Zuma was a guest Lecturer to 3rd Year, Masters and PHD Scholars studying Political Science at the institute of Higher Learning. North West University, Vaal Triangle Campus pic.twitter.com/x43WHtG5vL — Maqhawe ???????? (@Gustav_Nd) September 5, 2018

“Apartheid was a colony of a special type, creating two forms of political systems that continue to exist today,” said Zuma.

According to the publication, Zuma also made the case for a parliamentary democracy instead of a constitutional democracy because the final say in a parliamentary democracy is in the hands of the electorate and not the courts.

One student who was in attendance, Molefi Masedi, found Zuma’s non-academic style of lecturing quite refreshing and his sentiments were echoed by third-year public management and governance student, Teddy Mphanya, who saw Msholozi’s approach as “flexible.”

“He always gives historical context before introducing a new theme,” said Mphanya.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android