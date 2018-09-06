 
News 6.9.2018 02:25 pm

Meet Jacob Zuma, the politics lecturer

Kaunda Selisho
Jacob Zuma delivers a politics lecture at the North West University’s Vaal Campus | Image: Twitter

The former president touched on the apartheid legacy, his preferred type of democracy, and the economy.

Msholozi wears many hats and the latest to be added to his collection is that of politics lecturer after he delivered a two-hour lecture on a range of themes to a mix of political science students at the North West University’s Vaal Campus on Wednesday.

Although they were all political science students, the audience consisted of over 100 honours, masters and PhD students.

Zuma addressed a number of themes ranging from the political economy to the legacy of apartheid, reported The Daily Post.

“Apartheid was a colony of a special type, creating two forms of political systems that continue to exist today,” said Zuma.

According to the publication, Zuma also made the case for a parliamentary democracy instead of a constitutional democracy because the final say in a parliamentary democracy is in the hands of the electorate and not the courts.

One student who was in attendance, Molefi Masedi, found Zuma’s non-academic style of lecturing quite refreshing and his sentiments were echoed by third-year public management and governance student, Teddy Mphanya, who saw Msholozi’s approach as “flexible.”

“He always gives historical context before introducing a new theme,” said Mphanya.

