Tshwane Metro Police Department faces bullet shortage

Shortly after Police Minister Bheki Cele urged members of the police force to “not be kind” when they are facing killers, Tshwane Metro officers have gone on record to say that their department is running significantly low on ammunition.

Speaking at the annual national police commemoration event at Union Buildings, the minister said he had attended at least 27 funerals of slain police members since taking office in February.

In a report published by Pretoria News, the unidentified officers claimed that new officers have not been receiving new bullets and this problem dates back to April.

ALSO READ: TUT condemns disruptions at Pretoria campuses

The officers added they were under the impression the department would have replenished the ammunition supply by the beginning of the new financial year but had discovered they had not yet secured a new service provider for bullets.

“We have internal structures to discuss these matters and department officials know about the established structures to discuss it. Anybody with concerns within the metro police knows where to go,” said spokesperson senior superintendent Isaac Mahamba in response to the claims.

“This is the worst time for this to happen because the country is experiencing serious crimes and numerous cash-in-transit heists,” added the officers.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android