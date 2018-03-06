 
News 6.3.2018 01:03 pm

UPDATE | WATCH: Bloody attempted cash-in-transit heist outside MultiChoice

Citizen Reporter
Oak Avenue has been closed. Image: Twitter

Oak Avenue has been closed. Image: Twitter

The incident occurred this morning on Oak Avenue in Randburg.

Further details have revealed that four vehicles were involved in the attempted cash-in-transit heist, Randburg Sun reports.

An eyewitness confirmed that a Toyota Fortuner, a white BMW, a white VW caddy and a white Ford Fiesta ST were all involved.

Another eyewitness, Shawn Gerhadus Greyling, who drove past the scene shortly after the incident confirmed that several roads had been closed to traffic.

“It looked as though the Ford Fiesta STI had clipped a grey Toyota Corolla. Both cars were left vacant on the scene. Oak Avenue, towards Republic Road, as well as George Street were closed off,” said Greyling.

According to ER24, the male suspect in his 30s who sustained head injuries died on the scene.

“The armed robbers abandoned two of the vehicles they were travelling in, in close proximity to the scene, leaving the deceased suspect in one of the cars before hijacking another vehicle and fleeing the scene,” said Tebogo Magoro, ER24’s Communication Officer.

The female driver of the hijacked vehicle escaped unharmed.

The attempted cash-in-transit heist took place outside MultiChoice on Oak Avenue in Randburg.

The incident occurred just after 10am this morning. Note: Footage may upset sensitive viewers.

Information shared with The Citizen from an eyewitness on the scene suggests that the suspects were after an SBV vehicle that was collecting money at Multichoice. Security shot back at the suspects, fatally wounding one on the spot.

Another car managed to escape and the SAPS have stated that suspects remain at large.

The exact details are not yet clear.

One of the suspects who succumbed to his injuries.

One of the suspects who succumbed to his injuries.

Oak Avenue has been closed while crime scene forensics investigate.

More updates will follow as the story develops.

Additional reporting: Randburg Sun 

Cash-in-transit heist gangs get ‘insider information’ before hits

