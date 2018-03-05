 
menu
News 5.3.2018 09:32 pm

ANC MP killed in Eastern Cape car accident

Citizen reporter
The scene of the accident close to Alice. Picture: Supplied

The scene of the accident close to Alice. Picture: Supplied

Fezeka Loliwe, who is from the Eastern Cape, was chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on labour.

An African National Congress (ANC) member of parliament, Fezeka Loliwe, has died in a car accident in the Eastern Cape.

The Office of the ANC Chief Whip, Jackson Mthembu said it was saddened by the passing of Loliwe.

“The Office of the ANC Chief Whip has learned with shock and deep sadness about the tragic passing of ANC Member of Parliament, comrade Fezeka Loliwe. Comrade Loliwe lost her life in a motor vehicle accident earlier today [Monday] while on her way from her parliamentary Constituency Office in Fort Beaufort in the Eastern Cape,” it said in a statement.

“Her untimely departure leaves a deep void within structures of the ANC Caucus and Parliament as a whole.”

Loliwe comes from the Eastern Cape and served as chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Labour. She was on her way from Fort Beaufort to Alice at the time of the crash.

Earlier, police spokesperson, Captain Mali Govender confirmed police are investigating the matter.

“A case of culpable homicide is under investigation following an accident on the R63 near Alice. The circumstances around how the accident occurred are still unclear and will be investigated but SAPS can confirm that a single vehicle was involved and the driver was alone in the vehicle.”

Also read:

Parliament mourns MP Timothy Khoza

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.



hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 6 NO 2 Redberry Wood

VALUE BET

RACE 5 NO 2 Street Flyer

RACE MEETING

06 March 2018 Vaal

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.