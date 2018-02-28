Twitter reacts to motion on land expropriation without compensation

Two hundred and forty-one (241) parliamentarians voted in favour of a motion on land expropriation without compensation tabled by the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) commander-in-chief, Julius Malema, yesterday.

The Democratic Alliance was opposed to the motion, stating that, among a number of other reasons, investor confidence in the country could be negatively affected, and that it could take more than 30 years for land claims to be finalised, which would not be favourable for claimants.

The motion was also opposed by the Freedom Front Plus, which said the argument that land was stolen from the indigenous people of South Africa was false, cautioning that the implementation of the policy might have unforeseen reactions in the near future.

The Congress of the People added its opposing view to the debate, saying the pursuit for equality should not mean the domination of white people.

The ANC supported the principle of land expropriation without compensation motion tabled by the EFF, differing on “modality”. The ruling made amendments to the motion that were accepted by the EFF.

The National Freedom Party and the United Democratic Movement also supported the motion.

The speech that stood out the most, the speech by Ahmed Shiak Emam of the NFP.#LandExpropriation#LandExpropriationDebate pic.twitter.com/xCx1OCPsbb — Reba (@RebaMokgoko) February 28, 2018

The historic vote, which set in motion the process of amending the constitution so land can be expropriated without compensation, received mixed reactions from South Africans, with those on Twitter sharing their views using the hashtag #LandExpropriation.

In a video clip shared by a verified ANC Twitter handle, the party’s treasurer-general says the motion would be considered by a Constitutional Review Committee, which would report back to parliament in six months. See the tweet below:

ANC Treasurer General Cde Paul #Mashatile on the outcome of the motion of #LandExpropriation without compensation pic.twitter.com/R0xiHmpVEC — African National Congress (@MYANC) February 28, 2018

One user noted that redistributed land would not only be used for farming:

Some people think we all want Land to Farm..no..no..no some us want Land for: Factories

Office parks

Hotels&Resorts

Private schools

Private Hospitals

World Class Estates and many Black Owned industries game changers. #LandExpropriation pic.twitter.com/3ofFmoUMll — Mmapula (@Mmaps_ThePro) February 27, 2018

For those in favour of the vote, yesterday’s proceedings were a cause for celebration:

#LandExpropriation How we will be rejoicing once we sort out the logistics pic.twitter.com/IGBYR7Ykkg — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) February 27, 2018

However, for some South Africans, the issue is more complex than expropriating without compensation and redistributing land:

1. Just handed my property over to my domestic. She was ecstatic. I then showed her rates, taxes, insurance, Bond & maintenance costs she inherits. She’s not so keen any more. #LandExpropriation — Safazz (@SaffaZimbo) February 28, 2018

Here are more tweets on the #LandExpropriation issue:

It goes to show that these "people" are of a greedy nature #LandExpropriation pic.twitter.com/FHDR99N3IX — Zamadube Dube (@ZamadubeDube) February 28, 2018

Mr Terror Lekota and friends he's so desperately protecting #LandExpropriation pic.twitter.com/GIaJykHhQ5 — Tebogo (@Geshlagesh) February 28, 2018

arrogant White South Africans still think that we are negotiating with them,Nah Fam we ain't. #LandExpropriation pic.twitter.com/gm9gtb2GCm — Ramonda (@SarahMthembu2) February 28, 2018

Where are the analysts who said EFF will lose relevance now that Zuma is out of the picture?

Can they kindly analyse what happened yesterday?#LandExpropriation pic.twitter.com/FGMqYfKA1h — Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) February 28, 2018

We had food security before the invasion of 1652 & they'll be food security after #LandExpropriation finish & Klaar! pic.twitter.com/ToppLIeqd8 — Ramonda (@SarahMthembu2) February 28, 2018

"For a colonized people, the most essential value, is the land. The land that will bring them bread & above all, dignity." Frantz Fanon #LandExpropriation pic.twitter.com/seJOudkdtG — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) February 27, 2018

