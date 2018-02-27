28 media companies to be prosecuted for price-fixing

Twenty eight media companies have been referred to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution on charges of price fixing and the fixing of trading conditions, in contravention of the Competition Act.

In a statement released by the Competition Commission, spokeperson Sipho Ngwema announced that the matter relates to an investigation that was initiated in 2011 which found that, through Media Credit Co-Ordinators (MCC), various media companies agreed to offer similar discounts and payment terms to advertising agencies that place advertisements with MCC members.

“MCC accredited agencies were offered a 16.5% discount, while non-members were offered 15%. In addition, the Commission found that the implicated companies, through MCC, employed services of an intermediary company called Corexalance (Pty) Ltd (Corex) to perform risk assessments on advertising agencies for purposes of imposing a settlement discount structure and terms on advertising agencies.

“The Commission found that the practices restricted competition among the competing companies as they did not independently determine the discounts and thereby fixed the price and trading terms in contravention of the Competition Act. In referring the matter to the Tribunal for prosecution, the Commission seeks an order declaring that the media companies contravened the Act and are liable to pay penalties in terms of the Act,” said Ngwema.

Some of the big media firms include the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), Media 24, Primedia, Mail & Guardian, Avusa Media [now Tiso Blackstar], Mtv Networks Africa, Media 24 Magazines, Primedia Outdoor, Cinemark and Comutanet.

Other media brands implicated include Conde Nast Independent Magazine, The Citizen, Spark Media, Apurimac Media, Provantage Media, Radmark, Carpe Diem Media, Rodale And Touchline, Mandla-Matla Publishing and Ramsay Media.

Meanwhile, Independent Media, Caxton and DStv Media Sales have admitted to the charges in relation to this same matter. Among others, the media companies agreed to pay administrative penalties as part of separate settlement agreements with the Commission.

Caxton agreed to pay R5 806 890, Independent will fork out R2 220 603 and DStv Media Sales will part with R22 262 599. The companies also agreed to contribute towards the Economic Development Fund over the next three years, to be managed by the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA).

The Economic Development Fund will receive R2 090 480 from Caxton, R799 417 from the Independent Media, and R8-million from Dstv Media Sales.

“This is one of the legacy media practises that survived the introduction of the Competition Act in South Africa. It is a problem because it consolidates operations of a few media houses that gang up against mainly small advertising agencies.

“It is encouraging that some media houses have settled the matter and will also be directly contributing towards promoting the entry of small and black advertising agencies,” said Competition Commissioner, Tembinkosi Bonakele.