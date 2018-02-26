David Mabuza becomes new deputy president

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced ANC deputy president David Mabuza will be the country’s deputy at a late night Cabinet reshuffle on Monday.

He said pending the completion of his swearing-in as a Member of the National Assembly, he intends to appoint Mabuza as the Deputy President of the Republic.

Mabuza is expected to be sworn-in on Tuesday in Cape Town.

The announcement was made just after 10pm.

“I have decided to make certain changes to the composition of the Executive of our country. These changes are intended to ensure that national government is better equipped to continue implementing the mandate of this administration and specifically the tasks identified in the State-of-the-Nation Address,” Ramaphosa said.

“In making these changes, I have been very conscious of the need to balance continuity and stability for the need for renewal, economic recovery and accelerated transformation in our country.”

