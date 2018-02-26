Makhura addresses gender inequity during Sopa

During the Gauteng state of the province address today, Premier David Makhura spoke about plans and programmes the provincial government would implement and had implemented to address gender inequity.

These include the province launching a campaign that raises awareness on the social challenges faced by girls and young women in the province.

“Through this campaign, we are galvanising a multidisciplinary response to the multiple and complex challenges facing girl children and young women. We will act together to tackle high levels of violence and femicide against young women, increased rate of new HIV infections amongst young women, high pregnancy rate and school dropouts among girl learners, stigmatisation, attacks and killing of members of the LGBTQI community,” Makhura said.

He said patriarchy and gender inequity were at the root of the social ills that beleaguered young women and children.

Makhura added the province would have to respond to crimes against women and young girls with a comprehensive, multisectoral and multidisciplinary plan.

READ MORE: READ: Makhura’s full Sopa speech

Here are some of the key focus areas Makhura said were contained in the response:

Empowering women and girls through education and economic opportunities.

Empowering young mothers through skills development so they would depend less on child support grants.

Ensuring girl pupils stay in school by providing dignity packs and sanitary towels. 1.1 million girl pupils have received these in the past three years and the province will be given 1 million more in the coming year.

Makhura said the province had a number of comprehensive and integrated programmes aimed at addressing social, economic, political and institutional impediments to gender equality.

He said these include:

The provincial government spending 23% of its goods and services budget on businesses owned by women. The province hopes to reach a 30% target by 2019.

108 000 women have been employed in public employment programmes in the past three years.

2 600 women in business have benefited in the infrastructure, hospitality, tourism, cultural and creative industries.

54% of the province’s bursary allocation has gone to female students this year.

“As we celebrate the centenary of Mama Albertina Sisulu, we shall continue to place the struggle for gender equality and women’s emancipation at the centre of our programme for Transformation, Modernisation and Reindustrialisation,” Makhura said.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.