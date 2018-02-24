 
News 24.2.2018 07:15 am

No decision yet on JZ graft charges

Sanele Gumada
Former president Jacob Zuma, pictured in 2017, is embroiled in a corruption probe.

The former president is facing possible prosecution on 783 counts of corruption, money laundering, fraud, tax evasion and racketeering.

The decision on whether former president Jacob Zuma will be charged remains undisclosed, following the passing of last night’s deadline set by the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Shaun Abrahams, on recommendations from his staff on a possible prosecution.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) team was led by the director of public prosecutions in KwaZulu Natal, Advocate Moipone Noko, and included Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions, Lungi Mahlati, the senior deputy director of public prosecutions in the Western Cape, Billy Downer, the senior deputy director of public prosecutions‚ Raymond Mathunjwa, and Bloemfontein’s regional head, Alinicia Coetzee.

NPA spokesperson Luyanda Mfaku said the recommendations were internal matters he could not speak on.

Abrahams recently released a brief statement saying a decision would be made on the way forward with Zuma’s charges and he would also provide a date on which he would make the decision.

