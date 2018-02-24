 
menu
News 24.2.2018 06:20 am

Nigerian bombing mastermind loses Concourt appeal

Ilse de Lange
Nigerian militant leader Henry Okah, left, seen in the courtroom at South Gauteng High Court on February 28, 2013. Picture: AFP/ ALEXANDER JOE

Nigerian militant leader Henry Okah, left, seen in the courtroom at South Gauteng High Court on February 28, 2013. Picture: AFP/ ALEXANDER JOE

The court found Nigerian guerilla leader Henry Okah’s indiscriminate bombings in that country were intended to inflict maximum carnage.

Nigerian guerilla leader Henry Okah lost his final bid to secure his freedom when the Constitutional Court not only dismissed his application for exemption from prosecution, but reinstated his original 24-year prison sentence.

In a unanimous judgment, written by Judge Edwin Cameron, the Constitutional Court dismissed Okah’s appeal against his conviction on 13 counts relating to bombings in Warri and Abuja in Nigeria in 2010, in which at least nine people were killed and many more seriously injured.

Okah, who has been a permanent resident in South Africa since 2007, was found to be the leader of the military resistance group the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta. He planned the Abuja bombings from his home in Johannesburg.

Okah maintained he qualified for exemption from prosecution for the bombings as they were committed in the context of a struggle and the furtherance of a legitimate right to national liberation and self-determination.

The Constitutional Court, however, found the indiscriminate bombings were intended to inflict maximum carnage and violated international humanitarian law.

Cameron said each bombing had involved two sets of explosives crammed into vehicles, with timing devices set to delay the detonation for the second vehicle.

The intention was deadly and cruel. It was intended to attract a crowd to the site of the first explosion, who would in turn be caught in the blast zone of the second explosion, resulting in maximum injury and death, he said.

The court set aside a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that overturned Okah’s conviction and sentences for the Warri bombings because he was in Nigeria at the time.

It reinstated all of his convictions and the original 24-year sentence imposed on him by the High Court in Johannesburg.

Convicted terrorist Henry Okah loses another court bid

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Ramaphosa drops Zuma’s Concourt appeal on NPA boss matter 23.2.2018
Alleged mastermind in Mooinooi murders ‘doesn’t know’ who he is accused of murdering 23.1.2018
Zuma appeal against NDPP ruling ‘utter nonsense’ 15.12.2017


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 2 NO 1 EXQUISITE TOUCH

VALUE BET

RACE 8 NO 9 STARCRAFT PRINCE

RACE MEETING

24 February 2018 Turffontein

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.