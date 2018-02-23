 
News 23.2.2018 06:13 pm

Ramaphosa drops Zuma’s ConCourt appeal on NPA boss matter

Citizen Reporter
Shaun Abrahams was appointed as Director of Public Prosecutions by President Jacob Zuma in 2015 but the High Court has ordered him to leave the post.

Ramaphosa’s shock decision could indicate that he plans to fire Shaun Abrahams and appoint a new NPA head.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has withdrawn the appeal lodged by former president Jacob Zuma against a North Gauteng High Court judgment that the appointment of National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams should be set aside.

Zuma previously appealed the ruling by a full Bench of judges of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that found he was conflicted in appointing Abrahams as National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss in the place of Mxolisi Nxasana, who was forced out of office.

Ramaphosa’s action could be an indication that he plans to fire Abrahams and appoint a new NPA head.

The state attorney informed the Constitutional Court of Ramaphosa’s decision in a letter delivered to the registrar on Friday afternoon.

“With the current regime change and after consultation with the current President of the Republic of South Africa, we are instructed to inform this court, that the first respondent (Ramaphosa) is no longer prosecuting its appeal and therefore will not be present to argue the matter on 28 February 2018.

“To the extent that the former President (Zuma) may want to pursue argument on matters affecting him personally, he may do so through his legal representatives,” the letter reads.

Also read:

Reappoint Nxasana in Abrahams’ place, ConCourt asked

