 
menu
News 23.2.2018 11:11 am

Peter Ndoro ‘humbled’ by messages of support after ‘killing off Ramaphosa’

Thapelo Lekabe
SABC news anchor Peter Ndoro (left) and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Twitter/@peterndoro

SABC news anchor Peter Ndoro (left) and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Twitter/@peterndoro

The seasoned news anchor will be back on our screens again on Monday after taking a bit of time to recharge his batteries.

SABC news anchor Peter Ndoro says he is humbled by the outpouring of support and encouragement he received from members of the public, journalists and politicians after he mistakenly declared on national television earlier this month that President Cyril Ramaphosa had died in Zimbabwe.

He was meant to have referred to the late Morgan Tsvangirai.

Taking to Twitter on Friday morning, Ndoro thanked Ramaphosa for “graciously” accepting his apology.  He said he would return to work on Monday.

Last month, he apologised to viewers for declaring that IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi had also died. The veteran journalist indicated to SABC management that he was fatigued and was taken off air to rest.

These are some of the messages of support he received:

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
BCCSA rules in SABC’s favour on ‘Black Monday’ coverage 21.2.2018
WATCH: SABC News anchor calls Zuma ‘Jacob Ramaphosa’ 20.2.2018
SABC has not fired Peter Ndoro – Maroleng 19.2.2018


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 1 NO 1 CARLITA

VALUE BET

RACE 7 NO 8 Hoist The Mast

RACE MEETING

23 February 2018 Fairview

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.