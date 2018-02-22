Immigration officials raid Gupta-linked ANN7

Immigration officials from Home Affairs have been raiding the Midrand offices of the Gupta-linked TV station ANN7.

It is believed that the work permits of scores of staff members from India, including ten managers, have expired.

The officials are currently locked in a meeting with Human Resources managers who are checking permits.

According to an ANN7 employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity, local staff members are happy with the move citing that they have been sidelined for opportunities in the company.

The Department of Home Affairs confirms in a statement that officials have been conducting a routine inspection on ANN7’s premises.

“As part of its mandate, the Inspectorate Directorate of the department undertakes regular inspections on the basis of information provided to them, which information would demand a thorough investigation including in loco inspections,” the statement reads.

“In this regard, our officials visited the ANN7 studios to verify information related to visas of certain individuals employed by the organisation.

“Once verified, the department will release the findings of the inspection.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Also read:

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.