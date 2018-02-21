250 students in Eastern Cape hospitalised for food poisoning

Patient transport vehicles were on Wednesday dispatched to Ndamase Senior Secondary School outside Ngqeleni in the Eastern Cape following reports of food poisoning affecting 250 hostel students.

Eastern Cape department of health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the first group of patients were on Wednesday night treated at Mthatha Regional Hospital.

Kupelo said that Mthatha Regional Hospital and Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital were already full and students were now being transported to St Barnabas Hopital in Libode.

Kupelo said students presented symptoms which included stomach cramps, vomiting and headaches.

He said students were being assessed by a team of doctors to determine if their situation was life threatening.

“They are treated as mass casualty and Mthatha Regional Casualty is already full,” added Kupelo.

