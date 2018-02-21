 
menu
News 21.2.2018 10:05 pm

250 students in Eastern Cape hospitalised for food poisoning

ANA
PHOTO: AFP/File | Sia KAMBOU

PHOTO: AFP/File | Sia KAMBOU

The students presented symptoms which included stomach cramps, vomiting and headaches, and they are treated as a mass casualty.

Patient transport vehicles were on Wednesday dispatched to Ndamase Senior Secondary School outside Ngqeleni in the Eastern Cape following reports of food poisoning affecting 250 hostel students.
Eastern Cape department of health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the first group of patients were on Wednesday night treated at Mthatha Regional Hospital.
Kupelo said that Mthatha Regional Hospital and Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital were already full and students were now being transported to St Barnabas Hopital in Libode.
Kupelo said students presented symptoms which included stomach cramps, vomiting and headaches.
He said students were being assessed by a team of doctors to determine if their situation was life threatening.
“They are treated as mass casualty and Mthatha Regional Casualty is already full,” added Kupelo.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
TUT students complain about hunger and lack of accommodation 2.2.2018
Students squat for education 2.2.2018
Mpumalanga students torch car in protest 1.2.2018


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.