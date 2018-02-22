Brothers in war over will

The “broedertwis” (brothers’ war) between two brothers about the nest egg their wealthy father left them has resulted in a fierce legal battle in the High Court in Pretoria.

Rowan Matthews, a wealthy businessperson who lives in Australia, his wife, Lynn, and their three children have taken Rowan’s brother Michael to court, claiming the repayment of almost R2 million to the Brian Matthews family trust, of which all of them are beneficiaries.

Michael, a businessperson from White River in Mpumalanga, hit back, claiming R500 000 as security for costs and an order to put Rowan’s litigation on hold pending payment of the amount.

Giving judgment in the application for security of costs, Judge Ntendeya Mavundla sided with Rowan and turned down Michael’s bid.

He said the application was, in his view, a “broedertwis”.

The judge said it appeared that Michael had directed his anger not only towards his brother, but also towards his brother’s wife and children when his withdrawal was discovered.

