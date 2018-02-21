WATCH: ANC MP pays tribute to Ramaphosa in ‘broken’ Venda

African National Congress MP Joanmariae Louise Fubbs has left South Africans scratching their heads in confusion after her tribute to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Fubbs recently made a speech in Parliament in which she paid tribute to Ramaphosa. In what can be considered a thoughtful gesture, she concluded her speech by attempting to address the newly elected president in Venda, which is his home language.

The MP’s tribute rendered viewers confused as they could not understand what she was trying to say.

At one point, the sign language interpreter can be seen trying to translate the tribute, but soon accepting defeat by glancing to the side and sitting with her hands folded.

Ramaphosa, however, jovially laughed and applauded the ANC MP.

Watch the moment below:

Venda social media users have responded to the video by saying Fubbs has murdered the language, with some even questioning if she was speaking Chinese or Japanese.

Credit to her for trying pic.twitter.com/h3VYoQz2Nx — GIFT 🇿🇦 Makoti (@iamGiftedstill) February 19, 2018

Was that Indian or Japanese or Chinese 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nPJy9VHMpQ — L S Motau🇿🇦 (@LefadiMotau) February 19, 2018

Lol 😂 the sign language lady looks defeated pic.twitter.com/VVC4s0ECFh — H_ (@Harry_i7) February 19, 2018

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.