 
menu
Eish! 21.2.2018 08:07 pm

WATCH: ANC MP pays tribute to Ramaphosa in ‘broken’ Venda

Citizen Reporter
Screenshot/Twitter

Screenshot/Twitter

The ANC MP made an effort to speak to the president in Venda, but her pronunciation has drawn much amusement on social media.

African National Congress MP Joanmariae Louise Fubbs has left South Africans scratching their heads in confusion after her tribute to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Fubbs recently made a speech in Parliament in which she paid tribute to Ramaphosa. In what can be considered a thoughtful gesture, she concluded her speech by attempting to address the newly elected president in Venda, which is his home language.

The MP’s tribute rendered viewers confused as they could not understand what she was trying to say.

At one point, the sign language interpreter can be seen trying to translate the tribute, but soon accepting defeat by glancing to the side and sitting with her hands folded.

Ramaphosa, however, jovially laughed and applauded the ANC MP.

Watch the moment below:

Venda social media users have responded to the video by saying Fubbs has murdered the language, with some even questioning if she was speaking Chinese or Japanese.

WATCH: SABC News anchor calls Zuma ‘Jacob Ramaphosa’

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Why Cyril rewrites narrative of him and Zuma as enemies 21.2.2018
GALLERY: Cabinet bids farewell to Zuma 21.2.2018
The president says he does have a plan 20.2.2018


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.