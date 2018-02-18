Chamber of mines postpones court challenge on mining charter

The Presidency has been in discussions with the Chamber of Mines of mines following the State of the Nation Address (Sona) last Friday in which President Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirmed government’s confidence in the mining industry to stimulate the economy.

The two parties had been in talks to “to resolve the impasse over the mining charter and to facilitate a process of developing a New Mining Charter that all stakeholders can support and defend,” which resulted in the Chamber agreeing to postpone its court application.

The court action undertaken by the Chamber of Mines was to challenge the ‘Reviewed Mining Charter,’ and was due to be heard in the High Court on 19 to 21 February.

Presidency acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale said the decision was to postpone the court action is primarily aimed at allowing “parties the space to engage and find an amicable solution.”

Seale said in a media statement released this afternoon that the two parties approached seven other applicants, as well as two amici curia in the form of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Solidarity, to request that their similarly postpone their court challenge.

Seale indicated that this was line with Ramaphosa’s commitment during SONA to intensify engagements with all stakeholders on the Mining Charter “to ensure that it is truly an effective instrument to sustainably transform the face of mining in South Africa.”

“By working together, in a genuine partnership, underscored by trust and a shared vision, I am certain we will be able to resolve the current impasse and agree on a Charter that both accelerates transformation and grows this vital sector of our economy,” President Ramaphosa said.