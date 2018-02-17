 
News 17.2.2018

Mkhwebane ‘shocked’ by CIEX High Court judgement

Gosebo Mathope
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Mkhwebane is studying the judgement, which shocked her, ‘and will decide upon appropriate action.’

Public Protector  Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane has issued a terse media statement in reaction to Friday’s Pretoria High Court ruling that her Absa-Bankorp report has been set aside.

“The Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, has noted with shock the judgement issued by the Gauteng North High Court yesterday, 16th February 2018 and is studying the judgement and will decide upon appropriate action,” spokesperson Cleo Mosana said in a statement this afternoon.

Finance minister Malusi Gigaba‚ the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) and Absa complained that  that Mkhwebane made findings based on information riddled with factual inaccuracies. These included the findings of previous investigations into  into the Absa-Bankorp lifeboat as well as non-consideration of material facts provided by other parties.

Mkhwebane’s own findings, which have effectively being rendered null and void, included that the government neglected its constitutional duty by failing to implement the findings of the Ciex report

She was also ordered by the Court to pay 15% of the legal costs from her own pocket.

Mkhwebane says she hasn’t ordered anyone to change the constitution

