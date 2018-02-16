Meet the man who will introduce Ramaphosa in parliament for the #SONA2018

The State of the Nation of Address will be delivered soon and throughout the day preparations have been underway to ensure that President Ramaphosa deliver’s his maiden SONA.

Meet Mr Jongela Singatha Nojozi who will introduce President Cyril Ramaphosa in parliament today ahead of his maiden state of the nation address.

Watch video clip:

Today the @PresidencyZA Mr #CyrilRamaphosa will be introduced by Mr Jongela Singatha Nojozi #SoNA2018 pic.twitter.com/WsSIXK9jUH — Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 16, 2018

Earlier in the day, the president was seen walking about the steps of the National Assembly and when he was asked how he felt about today’s event, he said he was not yet sure but was a little excited.

Watch the video of the president below:

President Ramaphosa doing a walkabout at the stairs of the National Assembly this morning. He says he is not sure how he is feeling about today's event yet. pic.twitter.com/LhSwX1mPvO — Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 16, 2018

Interviewed earlier in the day, Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete said she agrees with President Ramaphosa that opposing views should be shared in a cordial manner in parliament today, without any chaotic disruptions.

Watch Mbete below:

We need to collectively work towards dealing with the challenges of the country without screaming at each other #SoNA2018 pic.twitter.com/GnziEstTb3 — Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 16, 2018

The EFF, the usual suspects when it comes to causing disruptions during the previous president’s SONAs, have stated that they will give Ramaphosa the opportunity to deliver the #SONA2018.

The party walked out of parliament yesterday when Ramaphosa was about to be elected as state president, calling the process illegitimate, saying parliament should have been dissolved.

