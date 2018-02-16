 
News 16.2.2018 06:56 pm

Meet the man who will introduce Ramaphosa in parliament for the #SONA2018

Citizen Reporter
South Africa's parliament will elect Cyril Ramaphosa, seen here on February 11, 2018 in Cape Town, as the country's new president, the ruling ANC party said, after Jacob Zuma resigned in a late-night television address

The State of the Nation of Address will be delivered soon and throughout the day preparations have been underway to ensure that President Ramaphosa deliver’s his maiden SONA.

Meet Mr Jongela Singatha Nojozi who will introduce President Cyril Ramaphosa in parliament today ahead of his maiden state of the nation address.

Watch video clip:

Earlier in the day, the president was seen walking about the steps of the National Assembly and when he was asked how he felt about today’s event, he said he was not yet sure but was a little excited.

Watch the video of the president below:

Interviewed earlier in the day, Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete said she agrees with President Ramaphosa that opposing views should be shared in a cordial manner in parliament today, without any chaotic disruptions.

Watch Mbete below:

The EFF, the usual suspects when it comes to causing disruptions during the previous president’s SONAs, have stated that they will give Ramaphosa the opportunity to deliver the #SONA2018.

The party walked out of parliament yesterday when Ramaphosa was about to be elected as state president, calling the process illegitimate, saying parliament should have been dissolved.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

