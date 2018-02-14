How Nkosazana ‘turned’ on Zuma, switched allegiances during NEC meeting

Zuma’s dimishing number of friends with the powerful 107-member NEC was signified by former AU commission chairperson and ex-presidential hopeful Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma who is reported to have struck the final nail in Zuma’s political coffin during the marathon 13-hours meeting discussing Zuma’s removal this past Monday.

The Sowetan is reporting that Dlamini-Zuma switched allegiances at the meeting. In the lead-up to the elective confence held in Nasrec in December 2017, it was also reported how she wanted to pull out of the race but was convinced to remain in the running by pro-Zuma campaigners. When the controversial matter of Vhembe votes came to the fore during the same conference, she is understood to have supported calls for them to be counted.

She reportedly vehemently opposed Zuma’s supporters motion that he be allowed to remain in office for three extra months in order to attend the African Union summit, a BRICS meeting and hand-over of his SADC chairpersonship.

Dlamini-Zuma is said to have spoken just before Cyril Ramaphosa and Magashule headed to Mahlamba Ndlopfu and argued doing so will be a perpetuation of two centers of power the party couldn’t afford.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the party has turned up the heat on Zuma with Mashatile dispatched to Parliament this morning to brief the ANC caucus on the strategy going forward should Zuma remain insolent.

The Presidency last night denied inviting broadcasters to set up outside broadcast facilities at the Union Buildings for an announcement this morning despite some claiming this was confirmed telephonically.