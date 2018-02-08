 
menu
Eish! 8.2.2018 12:00 pm

Consider a date with Mopsi the Husky this Valentine’s Day

Nica Schreuder
Mopsi the Husky. Picture: Husky Rescue South Africa/Facebook.

Mopsi the Husky. Picture: Husky Rescue South Africa/Facebook.

A date with Mopsi may be all the cheering up you need this Valentine’s Day.

Husky Rescue South Africa’s fundraising skills have reached new heights, with their Valentine’s Day auction.

If you decide to participate in the auction, you stand a chance to win a date with Mopsi, dubbed the ‘diva of the haven’. The date includes lunch with champagne on Saturday, 17 February, at a venue near Husky Rescue.

Mopsi will only be on auction on Tuesday 13 February, from 5pm to 9pm, so if the dating world is not being so kind to you this Valentine’s Day, consider spending your money on a good cause.

Let a Husky steal your heart this Valentine's Day.

Let a Husky steal your heart this Valentine’s Day.

Husky Rescue South Africa was founded in 2008, in response to the popularity of the Siberian, Malamute and other Nordic dog breeds. The rise in popularity subsequently led to a sharp increase in lost and abandoned Nordic dog breeds, owing to irresponsible backyard breeders trying to profit on the growing trend. In addition, huskies need special care and have specific needs, many of which are not met by ordinary dog owners in the country. This increases instances of abuse in these dog breeds.

Click here to like their Facebook page, or call 082 851 9576.

Old dog, new tricks: Sony unleashes ‘intelligent’ robot pet

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.



hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.