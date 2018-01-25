Motion of no confidence passed against De Lille

In a press statement released a short while ago, the Western Cape Democratic Alliance leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has announced that the DA in the City of Cape Town had passed a motion of no confidence against mayor Patricia de Lille.

“The DA caucus of the City of Cape Town last night decided by 84 votes to 59, and one spoilt vote that it has lost confidence in Mayor Patricia de Lille.

“This vote was requested by Cllr Mercia Kleinsmith, and was thoroughly debated at a caucus meeting at which the mayor was present, and in which she participated,” Madikizela wrote.

Madikizela also announced the matter would now be referred to the federal executive of the party, which will decide on the “best course of action”.

“In the meantime, our complete focus remains on defeating Day Zero, and we expect all councillors to devote their energies and efforts to this objective,” the statement said.

This is a developing story, and more details will follow.