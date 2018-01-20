NDZ polls highest votes for national working committee

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma polled the most votes during the election of national working committee (NWC) members that took place during the national executive committee (NEC) on Friday in Irene, Pretoria.

The NWC is a 20-member structure tasked with carrying out the decisions and instructions of its highest decision making body in between conference, the national executive committee (NEC).

The African National Congress (ANC) also announced that the presidents of the three leagues (Veterans, Women and Youth) will serve in the structure on ex-officio basis.

12 women made it to the committee, Dlaminizu Zuma will be joined during the committee’s meetings by Lindiwe Sisulu, Naledi Pandor, Angie Motshekga, Edna Molewa, Thoko Didiza, Nomvula Mokonyane and Thandi Modise.

Other female ANC leaders elected to the committee are Tina Joemat-Pettersson, Bathabile Dlamini, NomaIndia Mfeketo and Barbara Creecy.

The rest of the committee members are Jeff Radebe, Derek Hanekom, Ronald Lamola, Dakota Legoete, Senzo Mchunu, Zizi Kodwa and Tony Yengeni.

On the contentious issue of the recalling of state president Jacob Zuma, who is no longer the president of the party, “the officials, led by President Ramaphosa, will continue their engagement with President Jacob Zuma to ensure effective coordination between the ANC and government.”

The meeting also resolved to suspend provincial executive committees (PECs) of Kwazulu Natal and Free State. Interim structures will be established in the two province to oversee the work of the party at provincial level “to unite and build the movement in preparation for “provincial provinces.”