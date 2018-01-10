Ramaphosa, Mabuza and Mantashe to mark 106 celebrations in the Eastern Cape

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, deputy president David Mabuza and national chairperson Gwede Mantashe will participate in a series of events leading to this year’s January 8th Statement to be delivered on Saturday, 13 January in East London.

Ramaphosa will on Thursday 11 January 2018 pay a courtesy visit to the family of ‘Isithalandwe/Seaparankoe’, Nelson Mandela in Qunu. This will followed by a ‘min-rally’ at Qunu Community Hall at 10H00. This will followed by a courtesy visit to Bumbane Great Palace at 12H00.

On Friday, January 12, Ramaphosa will pay a courtesy visit to the family of struggle stalwart Henry Fazzie in Duncan Village at 10H30. It will be followed by a “blitz and walkabout” at Mdantsane at about 12H00. Later in the evening, Ramaphosa will preside over the party’s 106th “anniversary gala dinner” to be hosted at East London Internation Convention Centre.

Mabuza will on Thursday 11 January 2018 also pay a visit to the former president Nelson Mandela’s family home in Qunu at 08H00. At 10H30, he will lay wreaths at the final resting place of struggle stalwart Rev Canon James Calata at Lingelihle in Cradock at about 10H30.

He will proceed to a “blitz, walkabout and mini-rally” at Cradock Mall and Taxi Rank at about 14H00. At 15H30 he will attend another “blitz and walkabout” atKing William’s Town MetLife Mall.

He will then deliver a Steve Tshwete Memorial Lecture at War Memorial Hall at 16H00.