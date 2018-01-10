War of words in the DA Western Cape escalates, Madikizela hits back at De Lille

The leader of the DA in the Western Cape and MEC for human settlements Bonginkosi Madikizela has hit back at both Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille and her loyalist Simon Grindrod’s claim that the controversy surrounding her alleged R72-million renovations to her private residence is linked to a power struggle for top positions.

In a social media post earlier this week that preceded De Lille’s statement that the Cape Town DA caucus had not met, contrary to Grant Twigg’s announcement today, Simon Grindrod wrote that there was an orchestrated plan to remove De Lille as mayor to be replaced by Madikizela. He also wrote that the position of the premier had been earmarked for Alan Winde.

Speaking to The Citizen this afternoon, Madikizela dismissed allegations that there is an intense jostling in the party ahead of 2019 elections, and insisted the “DA is a party of due process”.

“Yes, we have a succession plan in the DA. We are referring to 2019 election. The current leadership in government is there for the second term. The premier can only serve for two terms. There must be change of guard,” he said.

When it was pointed to him that as a leader of the party in the province, it would be counter-intuitive to believe that he had no ambitions of occupying a more prominent and senior position than he currently holds in the provincial government, Madikizela said he was not interested in dignifying the allegations against him with a response.

“It is a conspiracy theory. I don’t want you to believe what they said. It’s not coming from the DA. It’s from his [Grindrod] head,” Madikizela responded.

“I will go wherever the party thinks I can serve the people of the Western Cape better. First and foremost is to make sure [the DA] it gets the majority of votes. If we start talking about jostling for positions, we will find ourselves in a position where non-DA members occupy top positions,” he countered.

Patricia De Lille herself was recruited from the now defunct Independent Democrats (ID). Madikizela argued that comparing what is happening now and then was unfair.

“Every representative is a member of the DA. She [De Lille] had to be a member of the DA. The DA is involved in political realignment. We want to attract as many people as we can to the party,” he explained.

Madikizela further dismissed the suggestion that his party was doing exactly what it has built its brand on – pointing out loudly and publicly when the ruling ANC tries to cover corruption and maladministration. Late last year reports emerged of City of Cape Town transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead’s alleged corruption and allegedly employing friends in top positions.

It was alleged that she employed a couple known to be her friends, reportedly earning R1.8 million and R1 million a year respectively, as well as interfering in tender processes that led to the halting of the Foreshore Highway Bridge project

“It is very different to how the ANC deals with corruption. The City of Cape Town passed a resolution to investigate the allegations against Melissa Whitehead and the city manager [Achmat Ebrahim]. As I am talking to you now, part of the decision is that Melissa [Whitehead] and Achmat [Ebrahim] must submit reasons why they must not be suspended.

“We are a party of due process. There is a strong feeling that she [Whitehead] must be suspended. They were given seven days to submit reasons why they must not be suspended,” he said.